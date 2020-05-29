When Are Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray Getting Married? Wedding Plans So Far

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are engaged- when will they get married? Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @leighannepinnock

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is officially engaged to Andre Gray- so when are they getting married and what will their wedding look like?

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is officially engaged to footballer boyfriend, Andre Gray, showing off an enormous sparkler after he proposed on their four year anniversary- so, when are they getting married and what will their wedding look like?!

Leigh-Anne may have been taken by surprise with the proposal, but she's spoken about what she wants her dream wedding to look like before...

Will Little Mix be bridesmaids at Leigh-Anne's wedding?

The brutal answer is- no!

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the girls predicated (correctly), Leigh-Anne would be the first one down the aisle, and when asked, she told them they wouldn't be bridesmaids as she already has too many!

""I’ve planned the wedding next year and I’m not even engaged! Put it that way. That’s all I’m saying. [To the band] Can we just make a pact? We all have to be at each other’s weddings."

Jesy asked: "Are we your bridesmaids?" Leigh-Anne Pinnock replied: "No, you’re actually not [my bridesmaids], I’ve got too many!"

Leigh-Anne's ring hints at an extravagant wedding!

If the singer's ring is anything to go by, the couple will be splurging on a pretty expensive, luxurious wedding!

Leigh-Anne showed her ring off in their first snap as fiancés, and Jewellers at Joshua James told us it looks to be worth around £25,000!

They explained: “From the image, we can see it's a beautiful and unique large vintage inspired black diamond ring, which looks to be a cushion-cut, with its softly rounded corners."

"The size of the ring would suggest the black diamond is at least 5ct, and with the rarity of the black diamond, this makes for a very expensive ring."

"We'd estimate it is worth upwards of £25,000."

Taking to Instagram to gush over her new fiancé and extremely expensive ring, Leigh-Anne wrote:

"Guys.. wtf has just happened...He bloody did it, and I said yes I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams."

"I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more... @andregray_ I love you so much...My world is literally complete."

They won't be getting married during lockdown!

Leigh-Anne had pretty much given up on getting started planning the wedding of her dreams when the UK went into lockdown in April.

She told the Daily Star: "The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can't go anywhere."

"He's probably not going to [want to] do it in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over."

How wrong she was!

"I've not really been planning it but every girl has got the idea of what they want, we'll see, it is a dream of mine."

Exotic location or British wedding?

Leigh-Anne and Andre are always serving us with holiday snaps and making us seriously jealous, so we wouldn't be entirely surprised if they decided to jet off for their big day.

However, the 'Touch' singer has already confirmed she wants a big wedding, so may instead opt for a British wedding to allow for everyone to attend- Leigh-Anne, we need the deets hun!

They may have only just gotten engaged, but we're already impatient to know what their big day will look like, and who will be there!

