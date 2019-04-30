Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Has Fans Speculating Over New Music As She Teases 'Special Project'

Jesy Nelson teased her latest project. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

Jesy Nelson has fans eagerly anticipating new music and a video from Little Mix after revealing she’s filmed something ‘incredibly special’.

Six months after dropping LM5, Little Mix might just have new music on the way already, if fans are guessing correctly over Jesy Nelson’s recent Instagram upload.

Jesy shared a picture of herself looking incredibly chic in a black mesh top and sky-high boots with her 5.2 million Instagram followers, keeping everyone guessing as to what she’s up to by simply captioning the picture with a video camera emoji.

Fans are hoping Little Mix are working on their next album already. Picture: Getty

Her cryptic caption had fans guessing the Little Mix ladies might just be working on new music, with many commenting: “Any tea on new single?”

“What are you filming? New music video? I’m so excited!” quizzed another person, as a third Mixer begged: “What? Tell me, what?”

Jesy later posted on Instagram Stories, writing: “Filmed something incredibly special today and I cannot wait for you all to see it.”

However, Jesy's project is most likely to be that she's filming for a documentary following recent reports the pop star would be fronting a BBC documentary about mental health.

Titled Jesy Nelson: My Story, the documentary will see the pop star telling her personal experiences of growing up in the spotlight and dealing with social media scrutiny.

