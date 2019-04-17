Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Reveals Her Battle With Anxiety In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals her battle with anxiety. Picture: Instagram/@PerrieEdwards

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her battle with anxiety and panic attacks in a heartfelt Instagram that fans are praising for its honesty.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health struggles in a lengthy Instagram post about her battle with anxiety, urging others not to suffer in silence.

The 25-year-old wrote to her 8.8 million followers: "I’d like to open up about something. Venting your feelings is healthy and I want to be honest with you all.

"Over the past few years I have suffered really badly with anxiety and panic attacks. When I first started to feel the effects of anxiety I thought I was losing my mind and it terrified me. I felt so alone and like I was the first person in the world to ever experience it."

"The first panic attack was so intense and overwhelming I felt like I was having a heart attack, I was so scared and confused and had no idea what was happening to me. I’m not sure what triggered that first one but it soon spiralled & I found myself in a really dark place, feeling alone and scared."

"I had people around me but I couldn’t explain to them what was happening to me or why. It affected me so badly that I didn’t even want to leave the house. I would step foot out the door and feel the overwhelming need to go straight back inside. It completely took over my life."

"I’m happy to say that the physical attacks have stopped but unfortunately the anxiety still lives on. The reality is it probably always will."

"I’ve had a relationship with my mind for 25 years now, so to feel it working against me sometimes makes me feel like a prisoner in my own head. It feels like the most unnatural thing in the world but the thing that helped me the most was discovering I’m not alone."

"I’m not the only person going through this. There are people all over the world feeling the exact same way I do! As soon as I realised I wasn’t going insane I felt more eager to beat it. I had therapy and I surround myself with my loved ones. Talking to someone relieves you of SO MUCH STRESS."

"I worked out coping mechanism’s and learned what the triggers are so that I can fight the attacks before they take hold. I restricted my time on social media which often made me feel trapped and claustrophobic. I took control of my life and accepted what I couldn’t control."

"I don’t want to hide it anymore. I suffer from anxiety and I want you to all know if you suffer from anxiety you’re not alone."

Fans have rushed to praise the 'Woman Like Me' singer for her honesty and for urging others to speak to people if they are going through the same thing as her.

Little Mix fans praise Perrie Edwards for her honestly about anxiety. Picture: Instagram/@perrieedwards

