Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Cheers Up Little Mix Star Girlfriend With Hilarious Dance Moves

Chris Hughes constructed some hilarious dance moves to perk up girlfriend Jesy Nelson.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson revealed to her 5.3 million Instagram followers she was feeling “sorry for herself”, so boyfriend Chris Hughes decided to cheer her up with some interesting choreography as he rocked out to Busted.

Cutting some serious shapes, Chris pranced around in a red t-shirt and grey pyjama bottoms as Jesy can be heard laughing behind the camera.

Chris Hughes cheered up girlfriend Jesy Nelson by dancing around the house. Picture: Jesy Nelson/instagram

Stepping from side to side before doing some intense head bobs, Chris then played air guitar and jumped around the living room.

Jesy filmed every step of her boyfriend’s routine, before posting it to Instagram and writing in the caption: “So I felt really s**t today just had one of them days where I felt really crap about myself I’ve put on a bit of timber and was feeling sorry for myself so I asked this one to cheer me up and this is what he did for me.”

The pop star’s bandmates also loved the video, with Perrie Edwards commenting: “He. Cracks. Me. UP!” and Leigh-Anne Pinnock replying: “He’s the best person ever.”

Jesy and Chris often post about one another on social media, with the Love Island star recently gushing about his other half on her 28th birthday.

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are very much in love. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

To mark the occasion Chris posted a screenshot on his Instagram story of the pair FaceTiming. He also shared a series of photos on his feed of the couple locking lips. The reality star captioned the sweet post: "Happy birthday to a best friend, my better half and the most caring person I could have wished to meet. Every day is better now. The fact I love you when I’m hungry says it all. The core to my ... have the best day and keep on shining, you deserve the world x"

Jesy and Chris went public with their relationship at the start of the year, weeks after they were pictured passionately snogging in a kebab shop.

