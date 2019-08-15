Little Mix Talk About Wanting To Collaborate With Mabel

Little Mix admitting to wanting to collaborate with Mabel. Picture: Getty

Little Mix responded to a fan asking about collaborating with Mabel, sharing some love for the 'Don't Call Me Up' singer.

One Mixer asked Little Mix whether or not they'd like to collaborate with Mabel on an upcoming song, on Twitter.

The 'Black Magic' group said - to their 11.8 million followers - that they'd like to sing with Mabel, as they "adore her".

Mabel was quick to respond, replying to Little Mix, saying "The feeling’s mutual," with several heart emojis. Later, another fan asked if they'd collaborate with Sam Smith, to which Jade replied saying "Absof***inglutely".

The feeling’s mutual 🥰❤️ — Mabel (@Mabel) August 14, 2019

Anne-Marie recently hinted that she was working with Little Mix on an upcoming song, to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. After Mixers pleaded for her to collaborate with Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, Sonny Jay quizzed the '2002' singer.

She played it very coy, before simply shrugging when she was further questioned about the possibility of a collaboration. After we posted a clip of the moment on Instagram, Perrie Edwards liked the footage, leading fans to believe that this could happen.

