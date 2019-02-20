WATCH: Little Mix Get Pranked On The Red Carpet With A Giant Glass Of Champagne For Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked incredible on the red carpet at the BRITs 2019 - and we had to give them a little something to toast the night with!

Little Mix are no strangers to a red carpet, and then looked absolutely incredible as they posed up for photos at the BRIT Awards 2019.

The girls joined Capital's Marvin Humes who quizzed them on what their favourite song from the new Ariana Grande album is and how Perrie Edwards is settling in to her new home.

The girls are known for enjoying a drink or two at awards ceremonies - shoutout to Jesy Nelson singing Liam Payne's 'Strip That Down' after a few bevvies at the Global Awards last year - so we had to get them a little toast to start the night.

We think Jesy was happy with her Champers! Picture: Capital

Marv handed out a glass of champers to all the girls, and made sure Jesy got an extra special one - in a supersize glass!

The girls looked absolutely stunning, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock rocking a silky green two-piece that showed off her abs - how many crunches do you think we need to do to get us a stomach like that?

Little Mix looked stunning on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson went for a stunning black lace number, Jade Thirlwall was in a sheer white gown while Perrie Edwards went for blue.

