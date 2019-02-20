WATCH: Little Mix Get Pranked On The Red Carpet With A Giant Glass Of Champagne For Jesy Nelson

20 February 2019, 22:35

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked incredible on the red carpet at the BRITs 2019 - and we had to give them a little something to toast the night with!

Little Mix are no strangers to a red carpet, and then looked absolutely incredible as they posed up for photos at the BRIT Awards 2019.

BRIT Awards 2019 Winners List In Full: See Who Won Big At The BRITs

The girls joined Capital's Marvin Humes who quizzed them on what their favourite song from the new Ariana Grande album is and how Perrie Edwards is settling in to her new home.

The girls are known for enjoying a drink or two at awards ceremonies - shoutout to Jesy Nelson singing Liam Payne's 'Strip That Down' after a few bevvies at the Global Awards last year - so we had to get them a little toast to start the night.

We think Jesy was happy with her Champers!
We think Jesy was happy with her Champers! Picture: Capital

Marv handed out a glass of champers to all the girls, and made sure Jesy got an extra special one - in a supersize glass!

The girls looked absolutely stunning, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock rocking a silky green two-piece that showed off her abs - how many crunches do you think we need to do to get us a stomach like that?

Little Mix looked stunning on The BRITs red carpet.
Little Mix looked stunning on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson went for a stunning black lace number, Jade Thirlwall was in a sheer white gown while Perrie Edwards went for blue.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest BRITs News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are The Ultimate Power Couple On BRITs Red Carpet
Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jed Elliot have been together for three and a half years

Jade Thirlwall Boyfriend: Little Mix Singer’s Relationship With Jed Elliott – Everything You Need To Know
Jesy Nelson just got treated by Jade Thirlwall after a bad day before BRITs

Jade Thirlwall Cheered Up Jesy Nelson Ahead Of BRITs In Most Adorable Way
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals
Jade Thirlwall has revealed Little Mix would like to collab with 5SOS.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Reveals That Little Mix Would Love To Collab With 5 Seconds Of Summer

More News

See more More News

The BRIT Awards 2019 - VIP Arrivals

Pink Explains Her 'Walk Me Home' Lyrics On The BRITs 2019 Red Carpet Ahead Of Her Performance

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Fans Unimpressed By Jack Whitehall's 'Uncomfortable' Roast

BRITs 2019

Matt Healy shared a statement about feminism

1975’s Matt Healy At The BRITs: Singer Hailed 'An Icon' After Impassioned Statement About Gender Differences
Little Mix killed it at the BRITs 2019.

WATCH: All The Performances From The BRIT Awards From Little Mix To Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman

BRITs 2019

Jack Whitehall was on fire at the 2019 BRITs

Jack Whitehall's Funniest BRITs Moments - From The Fyre Festival Gag To Dancing With Hugh Jackman

BRITs 2019