WATCH: Tom Holland And Justin Bieber Support Each Other During Isolation On Instagram Live

The Spider-Man star joined Justin Bieber’s Instagram Live – much to their fans’ shock – to chat to each other, as they were both in lockdown.

Justin Bieber has a tendency to surprise his fans – recently, he gave Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp listeners the surprise of their lives at an album listening party – and Tom Holland is no different, in that sense.

The Onward star joined Justin Bieber’s Instagram Live, and you could literally see the stan jump out, as he said, “This is kinda wild, man.”

Justin Bieber is known for surprising his fans. Picture: Capital

Tom Holland joined the ‘Yummy’ singer’s Instagram Live to his 131 million followers, surprising (and pleasing) both Beliebers and MCU fans across the world.

The pair began by praising each other, after Justin said, “Such a big fan, man,” before Tom returned the compliment.

They then discussed their current situations, after having to self-isolate, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Tom Holland urged Justin to watch a reality series, Alone, which he is currently binge-watching, while Bieber said he’s “just trying to pass the time,” as he’s getting bored.

Justin then quizzed the actor on what plans he had to cancel, due to the pandemic, to which Tom said, “We were doing this movie, called Uncharted, and we showed up for our first day of shooting, and they shut us down.”

The Spider-Man actor said – while he hadn’t done much preparation for the role, except for physical training and playing the video game franchise – he was upset to have been turned away from the set in Berlin.

Many of Tom’s films – including Chaos Walking, where he stars alongside Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley – have had to be postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one film you won’t be seeing Tom in is Tangled.

Tom Holland joined Justin Bieber on Instagram Live. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Tom Holland turned down the role of Flynn Rider in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation, despite the support from his followers.

"I really like that film," said the 23-year-old. "There's a lot of these live-action versions of animated films that I loved as a kid and I'm like 'I don't know if we need them'."

Whilst he later joked that he would be keen to play the protagonist, Rapunzel, many fans have opted for a different icon to play the titular character.

Many have petitioned to cast either Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift in the role, comparing their appearances to that of the animated character's.

