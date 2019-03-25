WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Got Himself A Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber To Sleep In & It’s So Extra

25 March 2019, 11:31

Justin Bieber's got himself a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.
Justin Bieber's got himself a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. Picture: Instagram

The HBOT treatment brings more air into the bloodstream and is thought to enhance healing for a number of conditions.

Justin Bieber’s invested in a Hyperbaric Oxygen chamber for his house, as Hailey Baldwin shared a video of the ‘Purpose’ star sleeping inside it.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Bought A $8.5mill Home In Los Angeles Together

The HBOT is a pressurised chamber which pumps pure oxygen in and out of through a series of valves and is said to promote healing for a variety of conditions.

It’s unknown what Justin’s trying to treat with the oxygen chamber but it has been proven to help with infections, embolism and wounds that do not respond to other treatment.

Justin recently admitted he was suffering from depression, but the HBOT has had limited trials on its effectiveness to treat depression and anxiety, though some have labelled it the ‘miracle cure’ for a variety of conditions.

Hailey shared the video of him sleeping in the zipped up chamber, which he appears to have installed in his house.

The treatment has also become popular in spas and health centres recently, though it should really be used under medical supervision as it isn’t without its side effects.

We’re kinda impressed Justin can actually sleep in there… it looks hella claustrophobic!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin and Hailey Bieber have bought their first home together.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Bought A $8.5mill Home In Los Angeles Together
Justin Bieber shared a hilarious video of married life.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows What Married Life With Hailey Baldwin Is Really Like In Hilarious Video
Justin Bieber discovers Hailey Baldwin was a Jonas Brothers fan

WATCH: Justin Bieber's Shocked To Discover Hailey Baldwin Was A Jonas Brothers Fan

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber asked fans to pray for him.

Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Pray For Him After Admitting He’s Been “Struggling A Lot” Recently
Justin Bieber speaks out about Shawn Mendes like on Instagram

Justin Bieber Addresses Shawn Mendes Liking Hailey Baldwin's Photo On Instagram

Shawn Mendes

Madison Beer plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'

Madison Beer Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In 'Finish The Lyric'

News

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 13 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed