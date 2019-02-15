Hailey Baldwin Speaks Out About Justin Bieber Marriage: “It’s A Scary Thing” But “He’s My Best Friend”

Hailey Baldwin opens up about her marriage to Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Hailey Bieber revealed all about what it’s like going from never having had a serious relationship to being married to Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber surprised us all with their quickie marriage, but the model has revealed that she’s still finding it weird adjusting to being Mrs Bieber.

She told BFF Kendall Jenner – during an appearance on Kendall’s ZAZA World Radio series on Apple’s Beats1 – that she finds it “scary” being married at such a young age.

Hailey revealed, “It's definitely scary to be this young and be married. It's a scary thing, but it's also the person that I've literally been in love with for so many years.

“So, that's the best part about it. Like I feel like he's my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now. But I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don't think about that until you get married.

“And then you're like, okay, this is really like, this is forever. Meaning like, there is no end.”

The model became Hailey Bieber in September after the couple tied the knot at a Manhattan courthouse, but have yet to set a date for their main wedding ceremony.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin officially tied the knot last September. Picture: Instagram

The reason for the delay is said to be Justin focussing on his mental health and depression as well as trying to choose the perfect location.

The relationship is Hailey’s first long-term commitment, and she admitted, “[I'm] somebody who was never really in any serious relationships. Going from there to that, to that, to married.

“I've always been so independent. So for me, trying to cohabitate with someone and learn how to like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It's so different.

“When you're single you literally don't have to think about anything else. You think about your family, because it's your family. And you know, you love them. You think about your parents, siblings, whatever. But you don't actually have to be responsible for...

“But I think that's also what it's like when you're in a serious relationship. You have to think, you would know, you would know, you guys know. You have to consider another person.”

She added, “That's why I say it's scary because I didn't have any of that experience before. So I went from being a baby, not having a lot of experience, to being married. And it feels great. There's a ... most certainty you can have in a relationship is marriage.”

