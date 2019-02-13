Justin Bieber Is Seeking Treatment For Depression

13 February 2019, 12:04

Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking help for depression.
Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking help for depression. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber is apparently seeking treatment for depression, after his level of fame took its toll as a teenager.

Justin Bieber is said to be seeking help for depression, after opening up about his mental health battle in an interview earlier this year.

Pop star Justin – who marked eight years since his film Never Say Never on Tuesday – reportedly struggles with his level of fame, after soaring into the spotlight as a young teen.

A source close to the star told People the husband of Hailey Baldwin is “down and tired”, but it’s nothing to do with his new marriage.

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She Decided To Take Justin Bieber’s Name

“Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” the source said.

They added: “It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally.

“He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.”

A second source added to the publication that he’s receiving counselling.

Meanwhile, another source told the magazine the 25 year old is “struggles a lot with the idea of fame”.

They explained: “He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him.”

Justin is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin, after they married in a secret ceremony at a New York courthouse in September.

The couple recently gave an interview with Vogue magazine, where Bieber explained he "got really depressed" on his Purpose tour.

He said at the time: "I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News.

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot last year.

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She Decided To Take Justin Bieber’s Name
Justin Bieber's Never Say Never movie was released eight years ago today

Justin Bieber Fans Celebrate Eight Years Since Never Say Never Movie And Everyone Feels Really Old
Hailey Bieber's lock screen features a throwback photo of husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber's Phone Lock Screen Is An Adorable Throwback Pic Of Justin

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin & Hailey Bieber have revealed the secret to their happy relationship.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Didn't Have Sex Before Marriage In Vogue interview
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are talking about starting a family.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Planning To Start A Family, According To Her Dad, Stephen Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have pushed their wedding date back once again.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Have Cancelled Their Wedding For The Second Time

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 13 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed