Justin Bieber Is Seeking Treatment For Depression

Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking help for depression. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber is apparently seeking treatment for depression, after his level of fame took its toll as a teenager.

Justin Bieber is said to be seeking help for depression, after opening up about his mental health battle in an interview earlier this year.

Pop star Justin – who marked eight years since his film Never Say Never on Tuesday – reportedly struggles with his level of fame, after soaring into the spotlight as a young teen.

A source close to the star told People the husband of Hailey Baldwin is “down and tired”, but it’s nothing to do with his new marriage.

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She Decided To Take Justin Bieber’s Name

“Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” the source said.

They added: “It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally.

“He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.”

A second source added to the publication that he’s receiving counselling.

Meanwhile, another source told the magazine the 25 year old is “struggles a lot with the idea of fame”.

They explained: “He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him.”

Justin is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin, after they married in a secret ceremony at a New York courthouse in September.

The couple recently gave an interview with Vogue magazine, where Bieber explained he "got really depressed" on his Purpose tour.

He said at the time: "I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News.