Hailey Baldwin Is Justin Bieber's 'Rock' As She Helps Him With Depression

15 February 2019, 12:42

Hailey Baldwin is Justin Bieber's rock during period of depression. Picture: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin is said to have become husband Justin Bieber's 'rock' as he battles with depression.

As it emerged that Justin Bieber is currently suffering from depression, sources close to the married couple say Hailey Baldwin is his 'rock' and helping her husband through a trialling time, according to a US publication.

Hailey Baldwin gushes about Justin Bieber on Valentine's Day
Hailey Baldwin gushes about Justin Bieber on Valentine's Day. Picture: Instagram

The insider told E!: "She's very involved in his plan of action and making decisions... she's the rock right now and he goes to her for everything. She listens and is always there for him."

The pair seem to be stronger than ever, with Hailey gushing over her Valentine to mark the day, writing: "I get to be his valentine forevaaa evaaa????"

The source revealed that Hailey, who had been on and off with Justin for years before they made it official in 2018, has been aware of the pop star's mental health struggles for some time:

"Hailey has known about his struggles for a long time. He has dealt with depression before and this is not new to her."

The pair have been pictured leaving hospital appointments in LA with one another, and Hailey is said to 'be doing whatever she can to help', including going with him to appointments and meetings.

The newlyweds recently graced the cover of Vogue, and opened up about the difficulties of married life, admitting that it isn't always plain sailing.

The supermodel admitted: "It’s definitely scary to be this young and be married...it’s a scary thing, but it’s also the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years."

