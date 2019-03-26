Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Message About Why He's Not Releasing More Music

Justin Bieber is taking a break from releasing music. Picture: Getty

The 'Sorry' singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about why he is taking a break from releasing music; so he could repair some "deep, rooted issues".

Justin Bieber has recently showed off his hyperbaric oxygen chamber - which is thought to heal a number of conditions.

The 25-year-old singer has since shared a lengthy message to his 106 million Instagram followers, accompanied with a shot of himself in his Drew House clothing.

> Justin Bieber Has Bought The Most Expensive House He's Ever Owned

Justin's lengthy and emotional post read as "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,

"you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," continued Justin.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

> Does Justin Bieber Have The Best Fans In Pop? Vote For The Beliebers Now!

While the 'What Do You Mean?" pop sensation assured his fans that music was (and still is) very important to him; he was focussing on sorting out his health first. He also confirmed that he will return with a fifth studio album, following 'Purpose', which was released in 2015.

This comes after sources claimed that Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had postponed their wedding because Justin wanted to focus on his mental health.

While the pair are planning on having a big celebration with all of their friends and family, the pair did, technically, get married in a courthouse last year.

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest News And Gossip From Justin Bieber