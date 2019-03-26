Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Message About Why He's Not Releasing More Music

26 March 2019, 07:15

Justin Bieber is taking a break from releasing music
Justin Bieber is taking a break from releasing music. Picture: Getty

The 'Sorry' singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about why he is taking a break from releasing music; so he could repair some "deep, rooted issues".

Justin Bieber has recently showed off his hyperbaric oxygen chamber - which is thought to heal a number of conditions.

The 25-year-old singer has since shared a lengthy message to his 106 million Instagram followers, accompanied with a shot of himself in his Drew House clothing.

> Justin Bieber Has Bought The Most Expensive House He's Ever Owned

Justin's lengthy and emotional post read as "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,

"you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," continued Justin.

View this post on Instagram

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

> Does Justin Bieber Have The Best Fans In Pop? Vote For The Beliebers Now!

While the 'What Do You Mean?" pop sensation assured his fans that music was (and still is) very important to him; he was focussing on sorting out his health first. He also confirmed that he will return with a fifth studio album, following 'Purpose', which was released in 2015.

This comes after sources claimed that Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had postponed their wedding because Justin wanted to focus on his mental health.

While the pair are planning on having a big celebration with all of their friends and family, the pair did, technically, get married in a courthouse last year.

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest News And Gossip From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber's got himself a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Got Himself A Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber To Sleep In & It’s So Extra
Justin and Hailey Bieber have bought their first home together.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Bought A $8.5mill Home In Los Angeles Together
Justin Bieber shared a hilarious video of married life.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows What Married Life With Hailey Baldwin Is Really Like In Hilarious Video

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber discovers Hailey Baldwin was a Jonas Brothers fan

WATCH: Justin Bieber's Shocked To Discover Hailey Baldwin Was A Jonas Brothers Fan
Justin Bieber asked fans to pray for him.

Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Pray For Him After Admitting He’s Been “Struggling A Lot” Recently
Justin Bieber speaks out about Shawn Mendes like on Instagram

Justin Bieber Addresses Shawn Mendes Liking Hailey Baldwin's Photo On Instagram

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 13 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed