WATCH: We Opened An Ed Sheeran Themed Pub, Called 'Shape Of Brew'

25 March 2019, 07:20

Roman Kemp opened a pub in the name of Ed Sheeran, after the 'Shape of You' singer named a pub after his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran's been busy in the property game - after he built a hench swimming pool in his back garden, and named a pub after his partner, Cherry Seaborn.

That's why Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp wanted to return the good deed; by opening a pub in the name of Ed, called the 'Shape of Brew'.

> Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired Yesterday

The 'Shape of Brew' was named by listeners of Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

Sonny Jay headed down to Greene King's The George Inn in London on Friday, 22 March to officially open the 'Shape of Brew', accompanied with a huge brass band.

While serving the likes of Ginger Ale and Galway Gin, Sonny Jay invited listeners down to the 'Shape of You', to enjoy our Ed Sheeran lookalike who performed his own rendition of 'Shape of You'.

Of course, the pub was kitted with orange bunting and ribbons, and balloons with glasses and orange hair. No. Seriously.

> Grab Our App To Hear Roman Kemp Catch Up With All Of The Biggest Stars!

Earlier this month, the 'Galway Girl' singer named a pub after Cherry, calling it The Lancaster Lock, as Lancaster is Cherry's middle name.

Sonny Jay and Ant Payne welcomed guests at the Shape of Brew. Picture: Capital

Roman Kemp punted for names for the Ed Sheeran themed pub, and listeners suggested the likes of 'The Pub on the Hill' and 'The Ginger Cock'. (We thought it would be safest to go for 'Shape of Brew'...

