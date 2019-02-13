WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran joined the likes of James Corden and Lily James in the new trailer for Danny Boyle's comedy-drama, Yesterday.

After making a cameo in Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran has taking his acting credits to the next level - starring in Academy Award winner's, Danny Boyle's, latest film, Yesterday.

Appearing as himself, the 'Shape of You' singer helps the lead character (played by EastEnders' Himesh Patel) to perfect songs originally written by The Beatles.

Ed Sheeran is set to play himself in the movie Yesterday. Picture: Getty

Directed by the man behind Slumdog Millionaire, Yesterday sees one man reach dizzying levels of fame when he finds out he's the only one who can remember The Beatles, and pretends to have written and recorded their iconic hits.

Ed Sheeran appears as a close friend to the main character, as he is managed by Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon and even appears on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

This isn't Ed's first acting role - he recently sang in Game of Thrones, and appeared in The Simpsons as Brendan, a jazz pianist of whom Lisa falls for.

Yesterday is set for release on 28 June 2019.