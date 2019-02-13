WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'

13 February 2019, 10:53

Ed Sheeran joined the likes of James Corden and Lily James in the new trailer for Danny Boyle's comedy-drama, Yesterday.

After making a cameo in Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran has taking his acting credits to the next level - starring in Academy Award winner's, Danny Boyle's, latest film, Yesterday.

Appearing as himself, the 'Shape of You' singer helps the lead character (played by EastEnders' Himesh Patel) to perfect songs originally written by The Beatles.

> Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Includes A Hidden Ed Sheeran Vocal Feature

Ed Sheeran is set to play himself in the movie Yesterday
Ed Sheeran is set to play himself in the movie Yesterday. Picture: Getty

Directed by the man behind Slumdog Millionaire, Yesterday sees one man reach dizzying levels of fame when he finds out he's the only one who can remember The Beatles, and pretends to have written and recorded their iconic hits.

Ed Sheeran appears as a close friend to the main character, as he is managed by Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon and even appears on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

> Grab Our App If You Want All Of The Latest Ed Sheeran News

This isn't Ed's first acting role - he recently sang in Game of Thrones, and appeared in The Simpsons as Brendan, a jazz pianist of whom Lisa falls for.

Yesterday is set for release on 28 June 2019.

Latest Ed Sheeran News

See more Latest Ed Sheeran News

Firefighters were called to one of Ed Sheeran's properties.

Firefighters Were Called To Tackle A Fire At Ed Sheeran’s Million Pound Estate
Ed Sheeran responds to criticisms of his outfit at Global Citizen Festival

Ed Sheeran Hilariously Responds To 'Lazy' Clothing Criticism During Beyoncé Performance
Security Kev and Ed Sheeran together

Ed Sheeran's Security Boss Has Left Him For Another Singer & More Money
Little Mix's 'Woman Like You' was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Includes A Hidden Ed Sheeran Vocal Feature

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn at NY Mets baseball

Ed Sheeran’s Girlfriend And Fiancée Cherry Seaborn: Inside Their Relationship As Secret Wedding Emerges

More News

See more More News

Amber Turner has been axed from TOWIE

TOWIE’s Amber Turner Axed After Refusing To Film With Dan Edgar

News

Ariana Grande vows she's single BTS of music video

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

Ariana Grande

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna were pictured looking very close in a club

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Dating? Couple Pictured Cuddling At The Club

News

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez just lost millions of Instagram followers

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

News

Kim Kardashian is being sued for her Kimoji app.

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued For $100Million Over Her Kimojis By An App Developer

News