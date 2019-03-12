Ed Sheeran's Suffolk 'Wildlife Pond' Angers Fans Amidst Swimming Pool Allegations

Ed Sheeran's pond is under investigation amongst pool allegations. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran's recent addition of a 'pond' to his country house in Suffolk has caused some unrest amongst his neighbours.

Ed Sheeran's latest addition of a kidney shaped pond to his home situated in the middle of Suffolk has raised a few eyebrows after allegations that the pond is actually a fully functioning swimming pool.

The instillation of a swimming pool actually goes against planning permission in Suffolk Coastal District Council, who are now looking into the situation to make sure all criteria are being met.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn at an Ipswich Town football match. Picture: Instagram/@teddyphotos/@zakarywalters

Ed, who married girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in an intimate ceremony also had a jetty, steps and sheds included in the plans. It was installed after being granted planning permission in January 2017 however an investigation was launched after fears it could be used recreationally.

Back in 2017, neighbour Tony Robinson said, "I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a wild lifestyle rather than the actual wildlife."

It doesn't seem that all neighbours are as worried about the pond; 67 year old Mr Cattee revealed he has "no problem with Ed Sheeran whatsoever" adding, "We're not angry or furious, and we've got no further objections. We quite like the guy."

Ed has also been adding a football pitch and a beach onto his grounds... ahhh, to be a successful artist!

Naturally, people have been pointing out how Ed isn't fooling anyone with his 'pond'.

Ed Sheeran is not fooling anyone with the conservation pound for newts, WE ALL KNOW ITS A SWIMMING POOL FOR YOU NOT THE NEWTS. Protect the Newts 2019 — Gnome Expert (@l_ombre_du_vent) March 11, 2019

Ed Sheeran has drama over a wildlife pond that he is using as a swimming pool. I just... — casual dinosaur 🦕 (@TooHighTaurus) March 11, 2019

