Demi Lovato Reveals She ‘Didn’t Get The Help She Needed’ As She Addresses Sobriety On Ellen

Demi Lovato spoke about her relapse in an interview, on The Ellen Show. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato has opened up about the first time she asked for help with getting sober, on The Ellen Show.

Demi Lovato got candid about her sobriety in an interview on Ellen, revealing the journey she had with it.

Recalling that time of her life, the ‘Anyone’ singer said: "I first got sober when I was 19, which was an age that I wasn’t supposed to be drinking at all.

"I got the help I needed at the time and I took a 'one size fits all’ approach and that was just sobriety.

"It led me to being really, really unhappy… I asked for help, but didn’t get the help that I needed.”

She continued: “I was six years sober, but I was miserable. I was more miserable than when I was drinking.”

The 27-year-old hitmaker, who performed at the Super Bowl, recently took to social media to address the relapse she had in 2018.

She wrote on Instagram: "Today I would’ve had seven years sober. I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes, but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes.”

Demi was rushed to hospital in July 2018 after she overdosed at her home in Los Angeles.

After spending some time in the hospital, she then went on to complete 60 days in rehab.

The former Disney star seems to be in a much better place and 2020 is set to be her year after a stunning performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, and an emotional debut of her latest track ‘Anyone’ at the Grammys.

She also previewed her new bop, ‘I Love Me’ on Ellen, which comes out March 6.

