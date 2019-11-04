Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘A Fighter’ In First Big Interview Since Her Overdose & Talks About New Music

Demi Lovato has given her first big interview since overdosing last year.

Demi Lovato has ‘overcome a lot’ in the 12 months that have passed since she overdosed.

The ‘Confident’ singer, who was rushed to hospital last July, said she sees ‘a fighter’ when she looks in the mirror now and admitted that, despite the awful ordeal, she doesn’t have any regrets as she loves ‘the person’ that she is today.

She made the comments at the Teen Vogue Summit in her first big interview since becoming sober.

She said: "What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way."

"I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything," she said. "I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today."

Demi was rushed to hospital in July 2018 after overdosing at her home in Los Angeles.

A statement said at the time: ”Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

After spending some time in hospital, Demi then completed a stint in rehab, switched up her friendship group and even signed to new management.

However, when asked by Teen Vogue if she’s planning to release new music any time soon, she said she’s decided not to rush and take her time.

She said: “It’s important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things. I’ve really decided to take my time with things, so when the time is right to release new music, I will put it out there.

“Genuinely I just want people to remember that I’m a singer. I think that a lot of the things I’ve been through kind of outshined my successes in the music industry or acting now. I just want people to remember that that’s what I want to give to the world so please focus on that and not the other things.”

