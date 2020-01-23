Demi Lovato To Perform Powerful Song She Wrote Days Before Overdose At Grammys 2020

Demi Lovato will return to the stage this weekend. Picture: PA/Instagram

Demi Lovato is set to perform at the Grammys this weekend.

Demi Lovato will perform a powerful song she wrote days before her highly-publicised overdose at the 2020 Grammys.

The event will be the 27-year-old singer’s first major performance since July 2018.

According to TMZ, the track is very ‘emotional’ and it’s going to be a ‘big moment’ for her to ‘share [it] with the world’.

A source told E! News: "As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn't want to forget.

"The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It's going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this.

"She's overcome so much and is such a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn't ever want to go back to.

"She's so grateful to be alive and here to share her music again."

Demi was rushed to hospital in July 2018 after overdosing at her home in Los Angeles.

A statement said at the time: ”Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

After spending some time in hospital, she then completed a stint in rehab, switched up her friendship group and even signed to new management.

Now she seems to be in a much happier space and it looks like 2020 is going to her year!

As well as her Grammys performance, she’ll also be singing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl and she’ll then (hopefully) release her brand new album which, according to sources, is going to be ‘the most vulnerable’ material she’s put out.

