Beyoncé And Jay-Z Defended For Not Standing During Demi Lovato’s National Anthem Performance At The Super Bowl

Demi's fans insisted Bey & Jay weren't 'throwing shade'. Picture: PA

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been branded ‘disrespectful’ after sitting down during Demi Lovato's performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

Beyoncé and Jay Z watching Demi perform the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl in Miami, FL - February 2nd pic.twitter.com/02B3mMh2jP — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) February 3, 2020

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's decision not to stand during Demi Lovato’s performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl has raised some eyebrows.

A video of the ‘On The Run’ hitmakers, who remained seated, along with their daughter Blue Ivy, went viral on social media after a fan shared how 'shocked’ they were and branded the couple ‘disrespectful’.

Shakira Wagged Her Tongue At The Super Bowl Half-Time Show, But Why?

One person tweeted: "I am so ashamed of #Beyoncé and Jay Z! They are so fortunate to live in this great country. They need to live somewhere else if they can’t bother to stand for the National Anthem. #SuperBowl [sic].”

Another said: "The disrespect was shameful,” while another added, "Disgusting. As much as they have to be thankful for as a result of living here. So sad.”

Super Bowl fans hit out at Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Picture: Twitter

Viewers branded the couple 'shameful'. Picture: Twitter

People were confused by the 'controversial' decision as Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, has teamed up with the NFL for events and social justice programs, leaving fans wondering why he’d ‘shade’ a business partnership.

However, Demi's fans were quick to defend the superstars because it was actually the rapper’s decision to have the former Disney star perform Star-Spangled Banner at the sports event.

As a partner of the NFL, Jay-Z co-produces the half-time show and has a say in who has the honour of performing the US anthem.

Demi’s manager, Scooter Braun, took to Instagram to thank the ‘Crazy In Love’ rapper for the opportunity, penning: "Wow wow wow. @ddlovato you made our anthem proud!!! Thank you to JayZ for making that call to us and the @nfl and helping a 10 year dream come true [sic].”

Scooter shared Demi's tweet from 2010 about performing at the Super Bowl. Picture: Twitter

Blue Ivy recording Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl performance, Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoying her performance of the song too. WE OFFICIALLY ARE WINNING pic.twitter.com/e45obBJi7V — I.ewis (@DEMlSCRACK) February 3, 2020

Blue Ivy was also seen filming Demi’s performance on her phone and that is content we all love to see!

One fan, who was sticking up for the power couple on Twitter, wrote: “Jay Z made the call for Demi to perform and Blue was stanning in the audience recording it so now we just need one more member of that family to acknowledge Demi.....@Beyonce [sic]."

"Jay Z arranging stuff for Demi and Blue recording her sing? Pls she only needs Beyonce's compliment and that girl is ELITE [sic],” added another.

"Blue Ivy recording Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl performance,” tweeted a third, "Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoying her performance of the song too. WE OFFICIALLY ARE WINNING."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip