Demi Lovato’s Entered Rehab For “An Extended Period” Away From Her Home In Los Angeles

Demi Lovato has entered rehab. Picture: Instagram

The 'Confident' star suffered a suspected overdose a couple of weeks ago.

Following Demi Lovato’s shock hospitalisation for a suspected overdose two weeks ago, the ‘Confident’ star has entered rehab for an “extended period”.

According to TMZ, sources close to the singer say she was discharged from Cedars-Sinai hospital on Saturday and took a private jet to a rehab facility outside of Los Angeles, which is said to be one of America’s leading facilities for addiction.

According to the site, Demi’s team have put a plan in place to remove the negative people and “yes men” who “enabled and fuelled her addiction for months before the OD that almost killed her”.

It’s believed that Demi will stay in rehab for an “extended” period, thought to be at least 30 days, and she herself spoke out for the first time since she was hospitalised to assure fans she is committed to overcoming her demons.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Thinking of you, Demi – we know you’ll be back to your fierce, healthy self very soon.

