Demi Lovato Hints D7 Is Ready And Confirms New Music Is Coming Soon

Demi Lovato is set to make her comeback. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato’s comeback is on the horizon and we can’t wait!

Demi Lovato has announced she’s set to return to music, teasing we'll be hearing her sensational voice once more sooner than expected.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer took to Instagram to share the good news with her 75.7million followers, writing: “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘A Fighter’ In First Big Interview Since Her Overdose & Talks About New Music

Fans flooded the post with comments, with one writing: “Tell me this is true, because girrrllll… I need prepared for this [sic].”

Her new man, Austin Wilson, also showed his support by posting a string of heart emojis, and we can't help but wonder if there will be any tracks about her beau on the record.

Demi joked she was "pregnant with D7" recently, after she posted a snap with a sizeable baby bump for a character she’s playing in the rebooted Will & Grace series.

The ‘Sober’ hitmaker hasn’t dropped an album since her release of ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ in 2017 and we are ready for some new bangers from her!

Demi’s manager, Scooter Braun, who has recently been feuding with Taylor Swift, shared clips on his Instagram story with the star recently, confirming new music is on its way and teased fans with a tiny snippet of what is to come.

In the clip, Scooter asked: “Hey Demi, you playing music?” and of course our queen said “yes”.

She has been teasing new tunes for a while now, even mentioning it in her post about “celebrating cellulite” back in September.

She penned: “Now back to the studio… I’m working on an anthem…”

We all know she bosses anthems so fans are stoked to hear the upcoming tracks and so are we!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News