Fans are worried Ariana Grande will end up in the same position as Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Taylor Swift’s fans are urging Ariana Grade to support the ‘Lover’ singer and answer her call for help.

Taylor Swift fans are calling on Ariana Grade to answer the 'Lover' singer's request for help after revealing Scooter Braun, Ariana's manager, reportedly told her she isn't allowed to televise any performance of her older music, which he owns.

The ‘Lover’ singer posted a lengthy message to her fans, claiming Scooter and record executive, Scott Borchetta, have also denied her permission to use her own music in a Netflix biography.

She shared the post in an effort to get help from other artists, saying: “I’m hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.”

She said in a post titled ‘Don’t know what else to do’ that Scott told her team she could only use her music if she agrees to not ‘re-record copycat versions’ of her songs and that she needs to not ‘stop talking’ about the music managers.

The 29-year-old went on to say that if the issue wasn’t resolved, her upcoming performance at the AMA’s, her Netflix documentary and any other recorded events she is planning to play until November 2020 are ‘a question mark’.

Fans quickly pinpointed Ariana, as one of the biggest artists Scooter manages, is someone who ‘should be’ supporting Taylor, with the 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer remaining silent on the whole feud at this point.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

One tweeted: “Really want you to speak up about what is currently happening between Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift. Before being his client, you are a woman. A woman that is also working really hard for their music to be heard and loved. Fire him again, he’s only gonna ruin you. @ArianaGrande.”

Really want you to speak up about what is currently happening between Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift. Before being his client, you are a woman. A woman that is also working really hard for their music to be heard and loved. Fire him again, he’s only gonna ruin you. @ArianaGrande — Isabella (@2020thoughts_) November 14, 2019

Another wrote: "I love Ariana but her repeatedly being silent on the situation of her manager being a f***ing c*** is getting tired. Where’s that female support when it goes against your paycheck?... oh right, CRICKETS."

Another penned: “Dear @ArianaGrande it is with great regret that I must stop supporting you and your efforts in music since your manager is exercising tyrannical control over @taylorswift13. I will not support him, and thus I can no longer support you as long as you’re under his management.”

She continued: “I hope you understand this decision and will have a word with scooter so that hopefully I’ll be able to go back and listen to your music as I believe you are amazingly talented.”

Dear @ArianaGrande it is with great regret that I must stop supporting you and your efforts in music since your manager is exercising tyrannical control over @taylorswift13. I will not support him, and thus I can no longer support you as long as you're under his management — Ines Fernandes (@ainesfernandes) November 15, 2019

An Ari Stan responded to the tweet about her absence in the matter, saying: "Ok i hate that ariana is still with scooter too but where’s this same energy for justin and his other acts? or does ariana only matter because we again continuously blame woman for the actions of men that allows for situations like this taylor scooter thing to occur?"

Justin Bieber is another star managed by the music giant, but he and Taylor have historic beef, so it isn't surprising he hasn't spoken out in support of the star.

Halsey and Taylor’s BFF, Selena Gomez, have already backed the singer, but fans are eager to hear from other stars who are friends with her, like Ari, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Demi Lovato.

