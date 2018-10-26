Ariana Grande Slams Claims She 'Changed Locks' On Pete Davidson Who's 'Begging' For Her Back

Ariana Grande has broken her silence over her split from Pete Davidson to slam claims from an online publication that her ex-fiancé has showered the star in gifts and begged for her back, asking for privacy so they can both heal and support each other...

Ariana Grande has been forced to deny claims that she had to change the locks on ex Pete Davidson as he 'begged for her back' and showered the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer with gifts.

The 25-year-old hit back at music publication 'Music News Facts' who claimed she only realised how much her family disliked the SNL comedian after breaking things off, and was forced to ask him to 'leave her alone', in a pleading tweet, whic reads:

"None of this is true. it’d be so helpful if the media and everybody would please just drop it and drop making stuff up so we can heal and support one another moving forward. it sucks to see this stuff. thank u guys for understanding. ♡ much love and appreciation.

Fans rushed to the singer's defence, encouraging her to 'drag' the publication for fabricating stories about her recent split and praising her for speaking out against them after what has been relative silence on her social accounts about the break-up.

DRAG EM — ‎ً (@leighsfly) October 25, 2018

WAIT DRAG THEM TO HELL PLEASE — 𝘻⚡️ (@godisfenty) October 25, 2018

It's the first time she has referenced the split so explicitly, asking for the time to heal and support one another, and Pete discussed the break-up in a stand up performance last week in which he joked to audience member's that he needed a place to live.

