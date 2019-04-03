Who Is Donte Colley? Meet The 21-Year-Old Canadian Dancer & Instagram Star Who Inspired Ariana Grande’s ‘Monopoly’ Video

3 April 2019, 13:34

Donte dances in Ariana Grande's new video for 'Monopoly'.
Donte dances in Ariana Grande's new video for 'Monopoly'. Picture: instagram

Who is Donte Colley? Meet the 21-year-old Canadian dancer and Instagram star who inspired Ariana Grande’s ‘Monopoly’ video.

Ariana Grande is dropping songs quicker than you can say Cletus! And on Monday, we got the absolute bop that is ‘Monopoly’ which features her best friend Victoria Monet.

The singer, who is currently out on her Sweetener World Tour, also dropped a video, which was directed by Grande's personal videographer, Alfredo Flores, and her ex-boyfriend and former dancer Ricky Alvarez (who she shouts out in ‘thank u, next’).

Ariana Grande Responds To Speculation She's Bisexual After Telling 'Monopoly' Lyrics

The video also includes 21-year-old Canadian Donte Colley - an Instagram star who creates viral clips on the platform which include emoji-heavy visuals.

He shared a clip of himself twerking with Ari and Victoria on Instagram on Monday, alongside the caption: “I love you guys so much @arianagrande @victoriamonet@rickyrozay @alfredoflores. Thank you so much for letting me be apart of this. 🥂✨love always.”

Donte has 674k followers on Instagram and often posts uplifting and motivational videos.

If you're reading this, Ariana, we are totally available to star in your next video. K? Thanks. Bye.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Victoria Monet and Ariana Grande are best friends

Victoria Monet: Who Is Ariana Grande’s Best Friend, How Old Is She And Is The 'Monopoly' Singer Bisexual?
Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet are about to drop 'Monopoly'

Ariana Grande Responds To Speculation She's Bisexual After Telling 'Monopoly' Lyrics

News

Ariana's mum defends her and Victoria Monét over 'flaunting success' claims

Ariana Grande's Mum Defends Singer Against Accusation Of 'Flaunting Success' In Monopoly
Ariana Grande responded to Justin Bieber's April Fools prank

Ariana Grande Shuts Down Justin Bieber's Pregnancy April Fools Prank
Ariana Grande shared a heart-melting video of herself as a youngster

Ariana Grande Shares Heart-Melting Childhood Video And It Will Make Your Monday

News

Ariana Grande has a whopping 150 million Instagram followers

Ariana Grande Pokes Fun At Instagram Influencers As She Reacts To 150 Million Followers

News

Hot On Capital

People have great ideas for RuPaul's Darg Race UK 2019

Drag Race UK: The Very British Challenges & Guest Judges Everyone Wants To See

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes has come a long way since his brace-smile selfies

Shawn Mendes’ Epic Rockstar Transformation Through The Years

Zara Larsson stated Billie Eilish would be her dream collaboration

WATCH: Zara Larsson Reveals Billie Eilish Is Her Dream Collaboration

News

Little Mix have been in LA and fans think they know why

Have Little Mix Fans Worked Out What The Band Was Secretly Working On In LA?

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes' reaction to relationship was so pure and innocent

Shawn Mendes' Reaction To Being Asked About Relationships Is Beyond Adorable

Shawn Mendes

Kazimir Crossley shocked fans with a video of herself appearing to kiss a YouTube star

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Shocks Instagram Fans As She ‘Snogs’ YouTube Star

News