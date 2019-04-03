Who Is Donte Colley? Meet The 21-Year-Old Canadian Dancer & Instagram Star Who Inspired Ariana Grande’s ‘Monopoly’ Video

Donte dances in Ariana Grande's new video for 'Monopoly'. Picture: instagram

Who is Donte Colley? Meet the 21-year-old Canadian dancer and Instagram star who inspired Ariana Grande’s ‘Monopoly’ video.

Ariana Grande is dropping songs quicker than you can say Cletus! And on Monday, we got the absolute bop that is ‘Monopoly’ which features her best friend Victoria Monet.

The singer, who is currently out on her Sweetener World Tour, also dropped a video, which was directed by Grande's personal videographer, Alfredo Flores, and her ex-boyfriend and former dancer Ricky Alvarez (who she shouts out in ‘thank u, next’).

Ariana Grande Responds To Speculation She's Bisexual After Telling 'Monopoly' Lyrics

The video also includes 21-year-old Canadian Donte Colley - an Instagram star who creates viral clips on the platform which include emoji-heavy visuals.

He shared a clip of himself twerking with Ari and Victoria on Instagram on Monday, alongside the caption: “I love you guys so much @arianagrande @victoriamonet@rickyrozay @alfredoflores. Thank you so much for letting me be apart of this. 🥂✨love always.”

Donte has 674k followers on Instagram and often posts uplifting and motivational videos.

If you're reading this, Ariana, we are totally available to star in your next video. K? Thanks. Bye.

