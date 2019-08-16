Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Childhood Photo Showing Her Rocking Her Iconic High Ponytail

Ariana has shared an adorable throwback photo. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has shared an adorable photo of her rocking her high ponytail as a youngster.

Ariana Grande is as famous for her high ponytail as she is for her incredible voice. (Even though she naturally has short, curly locks!)

And it turns out she’s been rocking it since she was a small child. The 26-year-old, who is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, recently shared an adorable throwback photo of herself on Instagram.

She captioned it: “If anything, she’s consistent.”

Ari’s mum, Joan, commented on the cute snap, writing: “You are and always were stunning.”

A string of famous faces, including Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and Normani, also commented on how adorable she looked.

And fans of the pop princess couldn’t get enough.

One wrote: “Awwww. That's the most cutest, coolest, awesome, best, beautiful, hottest, innocent and sweetest face I've ever seen in my life.”

Another added: “Omg you are adorable!”

Some even likened the snap to Stranger Things actress Milly Bobby Brown.

One fan wrote: “She looks like Millie bobby brown when she was young!”

Another added: “Did anyone one else at first glance thought it was Millie Bobbie Brown?”

