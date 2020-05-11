Adele’s Personal Trainer Speaks Out About The Singer’s Weight Loss Transformation In Emotional Post

Adele's transformation pictures have circulated the internet. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Adele’s former personal trainer, Pete Geramico, addressed the star’s new transformation and revealed the aim 'was about getting healthy’.

Adele recently broke the internet after sharing an unrecognisable Instagram photo on her 32nd birthday and her former personal trainer has now spoken out about the star’s weight-loss journey.

The ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker has shown off her new look to fans, which has caused a lot of people to comment on her transformation and trainer Pete Geramico took to Instagram to reveal that his former client’s intention was to ‘get healthy’ for her son Angelo, who she shares with ex Simon Konecki.

In an emotional post, Pete wrote: "As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss.

"In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!"

He continued: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule.

"In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.

"Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.

"My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around [sic]."

Adele recently celebrated her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Rolling In The Deep’ songstress also left fans shocked recently after a Photoshopped picture of the star got everyone thinking she had shaved her hair off.

Designer and art director Hey Reilly, who is known for his famous edits and memes, posted the photo and it didn’t take long for it to go viral.

Needless to say, the shaved-hair look really suited the star and even though the post isn’t real, we’re sure if she decides on sporting the new hairstyle in future, we’ll be here to cheer her on!

