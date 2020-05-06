Adele’s Transformation Through The Years As She Celebrates Turning 32 With Stunning New Photo

Adele has transformed her image over the years. Picture: Getty / Adele/Instagram

Adele has been a firm favourite pop star and ballad queen for over 10 years, let’s take a look at her transformation through the years.

New photos of Adele have left fans in awe of her new look, as the always-gorgeous singer has been showing off her slimmed down physique and proved she hasn't really shaved her hair.

The ‘Someone Like You’ hitmaker posted a photo on Instagram to mark her 32nd birthday, showing herself wearing a glamorous black dress with puffed sleeves and a pair of high heels.

As well as compliments on her new look and weight loss, Adele’s comment section was also full of questions about a potential new album for 2020.

But as she continues to keep fans hanging on the possibility of new music, let’s take a look at the ballad queen’s transformation through the years…

Adele posted this glamorous photo to mark her 32nd birthday. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele rose to fame at the age of 18. Picture: Getty

Adele's beehive hairstyle was one of her style trademarks along with winged eyeliner. Picture: Getty

The young star left her school at 14 to attend the BRIT school, which has made previous stars such as Amy Winehouse, Tom Holland, Jessie J, Leona Lewis, and hundreds more.

Adele’s song ‘Hometown Glory’ about growing up in London caught the attention of a number of record labels, signing to her first agency at just 18 years old thanks to the hit.

As she entered the spotlight, Adele stuck with her laidback London style, favouring winged eyeliner which soon became her trademark style – a detail which had the whole nation talking during THAT X Factor advert break in 2015.

She also previously had long hair, which she frequently tied into a sleek ponytail or plaited up 'do for red carpet events.

Winged eyeliner has long been Adele's beauty trademark. Picture: Getty

Adele won an Oscar for 'Skyfall'. Picture: Getty

Adele would also often wear black, letting her show-stopping voice take centre stage.

At every awards ceremony and big performance, the star has rocked glamorous dresses full of detail and embellishments, eventually leaving behind her bouffant hairstyle for a choppy lob.

However, her iconic bouffant would occasionally make a voluminous reappearance for A-list red carpet events.

Since then, Adele has favoured longer blonde locks styled into voluminous waves.

Adele has always loved sparkling dresses. Picture: Getty

Adele won an armful of awards at the Grammys in 2017. Picture: Getty

Her love of gorgeous flowing gowns has remained and even over Christmas in 2019 the star sported an old-school Hollywood glamour style ensemble.

Fans haven't seen much of Adele in 2019 and 2020, gaining a rare glimpse into her life when she posts the occasional Instagram update, but it's clear she's still sporting her iconic voluminous hair, winged liner, and love of incredible dresses.

Adele released her debut album ’19’ in 2008, catapulting her into the charts with ‘Chasing Pavements’, but it wasn’t until she signed with American label Columbia her album started to pick up.

Adele went on to nab four Grammy nominations for 19, securing her status as a modern pop icon.

She has since had chart success with all three of her studio albums; ’19’, ’21’, and ’25’, and fans have long been anticipating her return with a 2020 album.

Adele only occasionally posts Instagram updates. Picture: Adele/Instagram

In total, the songstress has a whopping 14 Grammy Awards, nine BRIT Awards, and one Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Skyfall’.

Throughout her fame, Adele has kept her huge fan base thanks to her grounded personality and humble beginnings.

Along the way she has made number of A-lister pals, including Drake, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

Despite taking time away from the limelight to focus on being with her little boy, Angelo, seven, Adele has fans glued to her every move, sending her followers into meltdown every time she posts on social media.

