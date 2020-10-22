How Did Adele Lose Weight And What Is The Sirtfood Diet?

Adele's weight loss has been a hot topic the past couple of years. Picture: Getty / Adele/Instagram

Adele’s weight loss has been a hot topic this past year, but how did the international ballad star lose weight and did she follow the Sirtfood diet?

Adele, 32, continues to make headlines every time she posts a new Instagram photo, as fans are eager to know more about her weight loss journey.

The ‘Hello’ singer typically keeps her private life away from the limelight, but is rumoured to be making an epic comeback to the music industry toward the end of 2020.

Adele’s Weight Loss In Pictures After Diet And Fitness Overhaul

In the meantime, fans have kept updated with what Adele’s been up to on social media, being inundated with compliments after losing weight over the past few years.

But how did Adele lose weight and did she follow a specific diet? Here's what we know...

How did Adele lose weight?

Adele posts the occasional photo of herself on Instagram. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele apparently lost seven stone through changing her diet habits and approach to fitness.

Amid the attention over Adele’s transformed figure, her former personal trainer in London spoke out about her weight loss to hit back at critics, saying her mission was always about “getting healthy” and not “super skinny.”

He said in a lengthy Instagram post Adele “warmed to training and made better food choices.”

Pete Garacimo explained after the singer moved to LA and went through a tough divorce from husband Simon Konecki she embraced a “new sense of self.”

He added: “She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and ‘is sweating’! I could not be prouder or happier… this metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.”

What is the SIRT food diet?

Adele reportedly credits the ‘sirtfood diet’ for her weight loss, which is food high in sirtuin activators – a type of protein which regulate a number of bodily functions including metabolism, inflammation and lifespan, according to Healthline.

Some natural plant compounds dubbed ‘sirtfoods’ may increase the level of these proteins.

Sirtfoods include; kale, red wine, strawberries, onions, soy, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate, matcha green tea, buckwheat and turmeric.

The diet’s creators claim it will lead to rapid weight loss as it combines sirtfood and calorie restriction.

However, there’s not yet enough strong evidence the sirtfood diet has more benefits in weight loss than any other calorie-restricted diet.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Adele News