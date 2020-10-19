Is Adele Releasing A New Album? Everything We Know So Far On Her Comeback

Adele is making her return to the limelight. Picture: Adele/instagram / Getty

Adele’s surprise announcement that she’ll be on Saturday Night Live with H.E.R has fans convinced she’s about to drop a new album.

Adele will be hosting Saturday Night Live on 24 October, with H.E.R as the musical guest, a gig she said she’s “always wanted to do but the time has never been right.”

The ‘Hello’ singer’s surprise TV appearance has fans convinced a new album is on the way, after a year of speculation Adele has been working on her fourth EP.

Adele splits her time between LA and London, but during her time living Stateside she’s amassed a huge circle of celebrity friends, such as Katy Perry, Drake, Kim Kardashian, many of whom rushed to comment on her SNL announcement to say how “amazing” she’ll be at the hosting stint.

Many of the other comments quizzed Adele on her new album, however, with some thinking her SNL post was an announcement of new music.

But is Adele’s TV appearance a sign of more to come from Adele? Here’s what we know so far about a comeback and potential new album from the ‘Chasing Pavements’ hitmaker…

Is Adele releasing a new album in 2020?

Adele is returning after some time away from the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Rumours Adele’s new album is on the way have been rife for about a year, after the ballad star took a well-deserved break from making music for some downtime with her son.

When she performed at a friend’s wedding in February 2020 she joked: “Expect my album in September," a month which quickly came and went.

However, she did seem to confirm new music is in the process after telling a fan on Instagram to “be patient” after they asked when her album is coming.

And later on when another quizzed: “Adele, where’s the album?” with a laughing emoji she replied: “I honestly have no idea.”

While it may not be an album that arrives in 2020, it sounds pretty certain she has been working on something new.

What is Adele doing on Saturday Night Live?

Adele is hosting SNL. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele is hosting SNL on 24 October, with H.E.R as her musical guest, where we'll see the pair no doubt take on musical skits, comedy sketches and a hilarious monologue.

Announcing the job on Instagram, Adele said: “I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.

“But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

Is Adele announcing a 2021 tour?

Adele has fans hoping for a new album and 2021 tour. Picture: Getty

In June it was reported Adele is planning a £100 million comeback tour in 2021, with tour companies bidding to be the production behind it.

A source told The Mirror: “It’s very early days but AEG and Live Nation are both making bids with mega-money advances to secure the deal exclusively. They know her comeback will be one of the biggest of this decade and is set to sell out within minutes.”

However, as Adele is keeping tight-lipped on news about her album, a 2021 tour announcement any time soon is looking unlikely, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing thousands of artists to postpone their shows.

