Adele’s Weight Loss In Pictures As Oscars Makeover Takes Over The Internet

Adele has lost a reported seven stone. Picture: Instagram / Getty

Adele looked more glamorous than ever at Beyonce and Jay Z’s Oscars afterparty.

Adele was mingling with her fellow A-listers once again over the weekend, attending Jay Z and Beyonce’s Oscars afterparty in a show-stealing leopard-print dress.

The pop star, who has reportedly lost seven stone, stunned at the showbiz bash, rocking her hair in a chic up ‘do and accessorising with large gold hoop earrings.

The star-studded party was held at Chateau Marmont, where Polish journalist Kinga Rusin was also in attendance and got chatting to Adele when she complimented her high heels.

Kinga posted a photo of herself with the star on Instagram, writing in the caption: “At yesterday’s private party of Beyonce and Jay Z I talked to Adele about… shoes (Adele in the photo after dropping probably 30kg)!”

The journalist claimed she didn’t recognise the superstar at first, and their conversation later led to an introduction with Rihanna.

Adele has continued to stun fans with her recent appearances after dropping 100 pounds but she tends to keep a low profile, so here are all the pictures of the superstar that sent the internet alight…

Adele highlights her weight loss at Jay Z and Beyonce’s Oscars afterparty

Adele looked fabulous at Jay Z and Beyonce's Oscars afterparty. Picture: Kinga Rusin/Instagram

Adele parties with James Corden and Harry Styles

Adele with James Corden at Harry Styles’ manager wife’s Birthday Party. pic.twitter.com/zpMKsZUdjD — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 3, 2020

On 3 February, pictures emerged of Adele and her celebrity pals letting their hair down at a mutual friend’s birthday party and the 31-year-old looked as chic as ever.

Adele looks incredibly happy on New Year's holiday with Harry Styles and James Corden

adele and harry styles hanging out in the caribbean during the holidays. love that song. pic.twitter.com/mktaLSCGov — chesca (@hypnoticpaulson) January 4, 2020

In December, she chatted with some fans during a getaway in the Caribbean and apparently mentioned her weight loss to holidaymaker Lexi Larson, telling her it’s been a “crazy positive experience”.

"She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident,” the fan told People.

Adele’s Christmas party look gets everyone talking

Adele oozed Hollywood glamour at her Christmas party. Picture: Adele/Instagram

The ‘Someone Like You’ songstress’ Christmas party look sent fans into meltdown, as the pop star posed with the Grinch and Father Christmas while rocking a figure-hugging satin gown.

Looking as sensational as ever, Adele certainly got fans to stop scrolling when she posted this one.

Adele’s Hollywood glamour get-up at Drake’s party goes viral

Adele's gorgeous selfie at Drake's birthday party stunned fans. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Celebrating pal Drake’s 33rd birthday, Adele wore a strapless black gown for the bash, sharing a selfie which perfectly displayed her stunning makeup and enviable jaw line.

The star heads to the Spice Girls’ concert

In June last year, fans first began to notice Adele’s changing appearance, with her pictures and videos from the Spice Girls’ concert showing her looking as happy as always as she partied with her pals.

