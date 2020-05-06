Adele Shocks Fans In Unrecognisable Instagram Photo

Adele posted a rare snap to Instagram. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

The 'Someone Like You' singer trended worldwide after she shared a snap celebrating her 32nd birthday.

Adele has been confusing fans with her transformation, during lockdown - many questioned whether or not the 'Hello' star had shaved her head.

But Adele ended those rumours after she uploaded a photo to Instagram and showed off her new look.

> WATCH: Tinie Makes Public Plea To Collaborate With Adele

Writing to her 33.5 million Instagram followers, after celebrating her 32nd birthday, Adele said "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

"I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels."

Many fans commented on the post, including James Charles who simply wrote "YOU LOOK AMAZING". It's at this point, we'd like to point out that while Adele does look amazing now, just know she always looked amazing.

Chrissy Teigen also said "I mean are you kidding me".

> What Is Adele's Net Worth?

At the start of 2020, Adele's manager told Music Week the pop star had a release date set for later this year and she apparently told guests at a wedding in February to "expect my album in September."

The latest clue about the star’s return is from Adele’s makeup artist who teased some "exciting news" from the 31-year-old.

Adele shared a snap to her millions of Instagram followers. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram Stories, Michael Ashton shared a picture of the 15-time GRAMMY Award winner doing her makeup in the mirror while seemingly on FaceTime to him in what looks like preparation for a photo shoot.

He wrote alongside it: “BTW… exciting news coming soon!!"

JUST. KEEP. SERVING. ADELE.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Adele News And Gossip