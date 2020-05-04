Has Adele Shaved Her Hair Off? Why Fans Think Pop Star Has A Drastic New Look

Adele has fans thinking she's shaved her hair off. Picture: Getty

Has Adele shaved her hair off? Why do fans think the ‘Hello’ singer has switched up her look?

After rumours emerged once again Adele is working on her comeback, a photo of the pop star with shaved hair surfaced on Instagram and Twitter, claiming the ‘Someone Like You’ singer has gone for the chop ahead of her return to music.

In the viral photo Adele is rocking a cropped white blonde haircut, looking over her shoulder in the stunning photo shoot.

Adele’s Makeup Artist Teases Singer’s Return With Behind-The-Scenes Photo Shoot: ‘Exciting News Coming Soon’

While many fans speculated whether the picture has been Photoshopped to make it look like Adele has shaved off her hair, which was previously shoulder-length, others claimed an extravagant chop always happens after a break-up.

Has Adele shaved her hair?

The viral photo was posted by designer and art director Hey Reilly, who is known for editing images to turn them into fashionable memes.

One quick scroll through @hey_reilly’s iconic, edited Instagram images of celebrities, public figures, and even royal family members seems to prove Adele hasn’t really shaved off her hair.

Adele split from husband Simon Kinecki last year, and for months its been rumoured the mum-of-one will soon be returning to music with her first album since her 2015 EP ’25’.

In February this year Adele was heard saying at a friend’s wedding party her album would be “coming in September”.

Adele usually has shoulder-length blonde hair. Picture: Getty

And last week the singer’s makeup artist further fuelled the comeback rumours.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Michael Ashton shared a picture of the 15-time Grammy Award winner doing her makeup in the mirror while seemingly on FaceTime to him in what looks like preparation for a photo shoot.

He wrote alongside it: “BTW… exciting news coming soon!! “Get ready to get on board.”

Two days later the picture of Adele with her supposed new ‘do emerged on Instagram and fans weren’t sure what to think.

“This can’t be real, really suits her though,” one fan commented, as another replied: “A KStew [Kristen Stewart] Barnett looks good on her!”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!