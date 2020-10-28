WATCH: ZAYN Shares Love With Fans In Instagram Comments

Zayn Malik responded to a lot of his fans' messages, showing love to them, after they praised his covers of Paolo Nutini and Jams Bay.

Zayn Malik took to Instagram to share two covers - one of James Bay's 'Hold Back the River', and one of Paolo Nutini's 'Last Request' - with his 37.1 million followers.

The 'PILLOWTALK' singer, who recently became a father, then lovingly responded to the influx of praise he received from his fans in the comments.

After one fan simply wrote "BEAUTIFUL," ZAYN replied by saying "who me ? No you". How this fan managed to cope with that reply I'll never know; because I'd have needed a long lie down after that.

He also told fans that he loved them back repeatedly, and shared many heart emojis, and cracked up at one member of the Zquad said "ZAYN STOP OMG".

In the post, which he captioned as 'Cover Session', the 27-year-old sang Paolo Nutini's 'Last Request', and James Bay's 'Hold Back the River'.

After months of anticipation from fans, Zayn Malik recently became a father after his partner, Gigi Hadid, gave birth to their baby daughter.

His One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to celebrate the news.

"It is mad to think," joked the 'Slow Hands' singer, reflecting on how the 1D lads have all changed over the years. "I remember when we were all babies, and now there's three dads."

Continuing, Niall said how he recently sent Zayn sent him a message to congratulate him. "It's an amazing thing," he said.

After saying how delighted he was for ZAYN, Niall confirmed that he won't be following in his, Liam Payne or Louis Tomlinson's footsteps any time soon, and become a father.

