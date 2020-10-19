Zayn 'Helped Create Harry Potter App' He Was Promoting As He Ventures Into The Tech World

19 October 2020, 15:21 | Updated: 19 October 2020, 15:34

Zayn 'helped create' the Harry Potter app he is promoting
Zayn 'helped create' the Harry Potter app he is promoting. Picture: Instagram @zayn/ SnapChat 'Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells'

Zayn's involvement with the Harry Potter game app he's been promoting has emerged- and fans are praising his entrepreneurial streak!

Zayn reportedly helped to create the Harry Potter game app he was promoting on his usually quiet social media channels, with fans praising the 'Better' singer for exploring his entrepreneurial side.

After months of social media silence, the new dad took to Instagram, Twitter and even did some interviews about Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, much to fans' surprise and confusion.

Gigi's Mum Yolanda Posts First Photo Of Baby Zigi Since Her Birth

Fans quickly flooded his promotions, saying things like, "So he just came out of nowhere w a Harry Potter game huh" and "babe what is this" as he revealed his long obsession with the franchise lead him to get on board with the app.

However, fans have done some digging and found the 27-year-old former One Direction singer actually had a hand helping to create and launch the game, which goes a long way in explaining why he was promoting it so heavily!

One wrote: "Wtf it was Zayn who helped create the Harry Potter app??? He wasn't just promoting it but he helped create it."

Another said: "ZAYN ?? MADE ?? THAT ?? HARRY ?? POTTER ?? APP ?? OH MY GOD ENTREPRENEUR MALIK !! WE STAN!!!"

Zayn hasn't confirmed or denied whether he is on board with the app, which was created by San Francisco-based mobile game developer Zynga and published under under its Portkey Games label, but he's certainly been promoting it more heavily than anything he's done before.

Will Zayn be headed in the direction of Kim Kardashian and becoming a giant in the tech gaming world, whilst also serving us iconic new music?!

We think he can handle it.

