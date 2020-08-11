What’s Next For Zayn Malik? When Fans Are Likely To Hear From The Pop Star And Dad-To-Be Again

Zayn Malik hasn't released an album since 2018. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik is soon to become a dad for the first time when pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomes their first baby. But what’s next for the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer aside from fatherhood?

Zayn Malik was the only one of the One Direction boys not to acknowledge their 10-year anniversary in July, as the 27-year-old singer prepares to welcome his first baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Understandably Zayn made no mention of the milestone, after he left the band in 2015 to embark on a solo career – which has proved extremely successful for the singer.

Aside from becoming a dad in the coming weeks, Zayn’s return to the music industry has been highly anticipated for months as his last output was ‘A Whole New World’ for the Aladdin remake in 2019.

Zayn Malik had fans adamant he's working on something new after posting this selfie. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Prior to that, Zayn’s second solo album ‘Icarus Falls’ was released in 2018.

So what’s next for Zayn?

Fans have a feeling Zayn has been working on new music, after he posted a mysterious selfie in July weeks after Gigi confirmed they’re expecting a baby.

The surprise post – where he had eyeliner beneath his watery eyes – had fans flooding his Instagram comments with “welcome back” messages.

Zayn Malik rarely posts on social media. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Many also questioned whether his emotional-looking selfie was a sign he’s working on new music as he also changed his profile picture and deleted a number of old posts at the same time.

Before that, his last smouldering selfie was way back in February as he relaxed by a hotel pool in Las Vegas. Zayn’s also not one to regularly post on Twitter, but fans bombard him with questions about new music regardless.

As the star is expecting his first baby and has taken a significant amount of time away from the spotlight, many are hoping to see a new EP from him in 2021.

can zayn release new music and save 2020 — t. (@icarusjennie) August 10, 2020

can zayn release new music :(((( i miss him and his music — ᵏⁱᵏⁱ (@NCTSTUDIOS) August 8, 2020

i love you @zaynmalik excited for your new music even though we're just imagining things now ❤️ — tokyo¹ᴰ (@stan1Dxsolos) August 6, 2020

“@ZaynMalik it’s the right moment for new music to drop,” one fan insisted, as another said: “Can’t wait to hear new music from you.”

In the meantime, Zigi’s due date is said to be September so we can’t expect to hear anything new from Zayn around that time.

But fatherhood may inspire a whole new collection of songs from the star.

