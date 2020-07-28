Zayn Malik's Mum ‘Likes’ Pictures With Harry Styles & Fans Think It's Proof The 1D Boys Are Still Friends

28 July 2020, 17:33 | Updated: 28 July 2020, 17:35

Zayn Malik's mum has been 'liking' Instagram pics of her son with Harry Styles
Zayn Malik's mum has been 'liking' Instagram pics of her son with Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

Despite Zayn Malik saying he and One Direction bandmate Harry Styles ‘never really spoke’, Zayn’s mum has been on a liking spree of adorable photos of the former bandmates together.

Zayn Malik’s mum liked a number of pictures of her son with ex bandmate Harry Styles posted by One Direction fan accounts on Instagram, and some Directioners are taking it as proof the duo are actually still friends.

One Direction Comeback: Fans Remain Hopeful After 10-Year Anniversary Disappointment

In a tweet which racked up thousands of likes within the space of a few hours, one stan posted screenshots of Zayn’s mum Tricia, aka ‘@mammamalik’, ‘liking’ pictures of Zayn and Harry over the years, before her son left the group to pursue his solo career.

Zayn Malik famously said he 'wasn't really friends' with Harry Styles during his 1D days
Zayn Malik famously said he 'wasn't really friends' with Harry Styles during his 1D days. Picture: Getty

In one old picture, Zayn can be seen patting Harry on the back, which the fan account has captioned: “Together they were so perfect.”

Tricia even clicked like on a Photoshopped picture of the boys’ faces blurred together.

Another old snap Zayn’s mum has ‘liked’ shows him squeezing Harry’s chin as he talks to the camera, alongside the caption: “It doesn’t seem they never really talked.”

Some fans responded to say it looks like ‘all is well with Zayn and Harry’, given that his mum has liked the photos.

One person accurately tweeted: “it would be weird if my mom liked pics of me and someone I'm not friends with with captions like that. I really hope they're at least in contact.”

Another added: “You can't tell me that h and z aren't on good terms rn cause no way would mamma malik be liking zarry posts if they weren’t.”

Zayn famously claimed he and Harry ‘never really spoke’ throughout their time in One Direction, saying they weren’t close friends in a 2017 interview with Us Weekly.

“To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band," he answered when asked if he kept in contact with his bandmate. "So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him."

Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015
Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015. Picture: Getty

Further cementing his lack of friendship with any of the boys, Zayn later told Billboard that same year: "Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don't talk to any of them, really."

Zayn left One Direction in 2015 to carve out his own solo career, which he has done successfully.

He’s also preparing to become a father to his first baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

