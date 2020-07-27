One Direction Comeback: Fans Remain Hopeful After 10-Year Anniversary Disappointment

One Direction fans remain hopeful the boys will make a comeback. Picture: PA

One Direction fans are still holding out hope the boys will make a comeback.

One Direction stars Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan had fans disappointed on their 10-year anniversary, when they didn’t announce the long-awaited comeback Directioners have been hoping for since 2015.

Despite each of the lads making no hints at a reunion on 23 July, they didn’t officially close the chapter either, so fans are convinced it’s not the end of One Direction just yet.

Fans are now holding out for a comeback announcement on their anniversary in 2021 after feeling disappointed on their 10th year.

One fan urged fellow Directioners: “GUYS.. surely we should try everything in our power to make one direction win a grammy or some type of award because then they’d be forced to reunite to retrieve it [sic].”

Another wrote on Twitter: “The crazy thing I realised earlier about the tenth anniversary of 1D is that today was just them talking about their memories together and the engagement they got on twitter and Instagram is mind blowing. When One Direction reunite one day they will break social media.”

“I still have hope that One Direction will reunite,” declared a third.

Another fan wrote: “Just reminder that #OneDirection will eventually reunite:) it may not be this year or next year but it will happen !!”

One also reminded fellow Directioners: “I surely hope One Direction will reunite. Im pretty sure they will. They're on HIATUS.”

I still have hope that One Direction will reunite 🥺 — ximena ☼ (@ximenaanatalyy) July 24, 2020

ok.. my opinion to this whole situation..i think thy boys will reunite at some point but not now bc they all have solo tours in 2020. i also think that all posts from the one direction page aren’t any of the boys none of them has posted smth about it on their own accs in my + — hannah 🦋 (@adoreehabit) July 24, 2020

I surely hope One Direction will reunite. Im pretty sure they will. They're on HIATUS — NestorToro2000 (@JustNestor2000) July 25, 2020

The boys have continued to give fans hope for a comeback, refusing to rule out a reunion.

When Niall appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in March this year, he revealed he believes the band will one day reunite.

During a lie detector challenge as part of the game Niall confidently answered, “yes” when James asked if he thinks the boys will get back together – and the lie detector proved he was telling the truth.

He explained: “Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I got to see how big it was. Because when you were in the band, your work becomes normal and you’re in a bubble and you don’t get to see what it looks like from the outside.

“It’s only looking back now I realise how lucky we were. There was no-one doing stadiums at the time. It was just insane.”

The boys – who went on hiatus in 2015 – fuelled fans hopes at the start of lockdown when Liam revealed they’d been in touch over WhatsApp, with Louis ‘threatening to egg Liam’s house’ if he continued to spill the details of their 10-year anniversary plans.

