Zac Efron undergoes treatment following brutal toll 'The Iron Claw' had on his body

Zac Efron injured his back whilst training for his role in The Iron Claw. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Zac Efron has sought regenerative treatment for an old injury he got preparing for his role in The Iron Claw.

Zac Efron is no stranger to headlines about his health and appearance – he recently went viral after addressing speculation about plastic surgery following his gruesome chin injury.

People have always been interested in what’s going on with the actor, especially when it comes to his health and wellbeing.

Fans were concerned after Zac was hospitalised earlier this year after a poolside incident in Ibiza, and now it’s been reported that the High School Musical star is looking into regenerative treatments to help his body recover from the brutal toll wrestling film The Iron Claw had on his body.

Zac Efron starred as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. Picture: Alamy

The Iron Claw follows the story of the Von Erich brothers. Zac stars as the elder of the brothers, all of whom became pro wrestlers.

The actor went through an intensive transformation for the film, putting on 15 pounds of muscle through extreme diet and training that has now resulted in long-term effects on his body that physical therapy hasn’t been able to resolve.

Reportedly Zac, who’s always had a keen interest in alternative medical practices and health sciences as shown in his Netflix documentary series Down To Earth, has now turned to stem cell therapy to assist him.

In a recent Instagram post, Zac revealed he reached out to Dr Adeel Khan at Eterna Health in Canada for treatment. “I fully commit to my roles, which I love, but it takes a toll—my back was messed up after The Iron Claw, even after months of PT,” he wrote in the post.

“Curious about stem cell therapy, I reached out to @dr.akhan at @eterna.health who answered all my questions and made me feel confident.”

The treatment must have worked because the actor went on to say, “Now, six months post-treatment, I’m back in the gym and already seeing improvements.”

In the companion photo, Zac is standing next to the doctor, smiling wearing a pair of jeans and a black t-shirt.

He looks to be in good health and for those interested, the swelling from his jaw surgery seems to finally have settled and he’s looking more and more like his old self each day that passes.

