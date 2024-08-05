What Happened To Zac Efron? Actor Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalised

Zac Efron was hospitalised after a minor pool injury on holiday in Ibiza. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Zac Efron shares positive update on his health after fans were left concerned following Ibiza pool accident.

Family Affair actor Zac Efron was hospitalised in Ibiza on Friday 2nd August and has finally shared an update on his health with worried fans.

Officially breaking his silence, the 36-year-old has said he is "happy and healthy" following a pool accident while on holiday in Europe. He was taken to the local hospital to be checked over and it's thought he remained there overnight for observation.

The news came as a worry for his followers after Zac recently opened up about a serious accident he had at home which led to his jaw's changing appearance.

Denying plastic surgery rumours, the 17 Again and The Greatest Showman actor revealed he knocked himself unconscious and seriously injured his jaw when he slipped at home.

Zac Efron update his fans with a "happy and healthy" post from his villa. Picture: Zac Efron/Instagram

What happened to Zac Efron in Ibiza?

It was reported this weekend Zac had to be "pulled out of the water" in his Ibiza villa and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to TMZ, he was "found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa who pulled him out of the water". This is said to have happened on Friday.

A spokesperson for Zac said he stayed in hospital overnight as a "precautionary measure" and is now "just fine" after returning to his holiday home on Saturday morning.

The Baywatch star's rep also insisted it was a "minor pool accident".

Delivering an extra wave of calm to his fans, Zac himself has now taken to Instagram to break his silence.

Zac Efron broke his jaw in an accident at home. Picture: Getty

Working out and lifting weights in his villa, he wrote: "Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes."

Giving us extra reassurance and further photographic evidence, Zac's holiday pal Caleb Davidge also shared a post-workout selfie of the two looking just fine.

Zac is currently enjoying an extended holiday and enjoying all the beautiful sights of Europe including Mykonos, St Tropez and a spot of Paris where he enjoyed the Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony.

