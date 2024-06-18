Who Is Joe Alwyn Dating? What We Know About His New Girlfriend

18 June 2024, 13:26

It's been over a year since Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift ended their 6 year relationship
It's been over a year since Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift ended their 6 year relationship. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

It’s been over a year since Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift broke up and we need an update on his love life. Who is Joe Alwyn dating? Does he have a new girlfriend? Here’s what we know.

Joe Alwyn may be an accomplished actor, but in all honesty, a majority of the world knows him as the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift.

The pair were together for over six years before they ended their relationship in 2023, right before Taylor began her global Eras Tour.

They lived together, wrote music together (some of which Joe still makes royalties from) and their relationship seemed to inspire some of the music from Taylor’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

After her short stint with Matt Healy, Taylor moved on to Travis Kelce who’s she’s been happily dating ever since. But what about Joe? Who is Joe Alwyn dating? Does he have a new girlfriend yet? Here’s what we know.

Joe Alwyn is 33 years old
Joe Alwyn is 33 years old. Picture: Getty

Who is Joe Alwyn dating?

Despite most recently calling his break up with Taylor a ‘hard thing to navigate’, according to a source in People magazine, Joe has been “dating and happy” in 2024.

The actor has been papped out and about with a number of female co-stars outside of production, however, none have been confirmed as specifically romantic.

In February 2024, Joe was spotted at a pre-BAFTA dinner with former costar Alison Oliver (Saltburn).

The pair worked together on the Hulu series Conversations With Friends? Where their characters share a romantic relationship with some saucy scenes together.

Could that have translated into real life? Earlier in 2023, Joe also appeared in a photo dump posted by actress Emma Laird after the pair filmed the movie The Brutalist together.

In the picture, Joe is seen smiling and riding an electric scooter and fans began online speculating about their relationship.

Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver were spotted together earlier in 2024
Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver were spotted together earlier in 2024. Picture: Getty

Does Joe Alwyn have a new girlfriend?

No, currently Joe doesn’t appear to have a girlfriend nor is he seriously dating anyone. However what is guaranteed is that it will be huge news when he does, so it’s no wonder he’s taking it slowly.

The man was notoriously private, even in his relationship with Taylor, and we imagine after the public break-up, he’ll be even more so.

But Taylor has already warned her fans to lay off her exes, sharing a statement after ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ was dropped, that read;

“This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up,” she wrote in her statement, “There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed”

