Who Is Gigi Hadid’s Partner? Model’s Boyfriends And Dating History Revealed

26 August 2020, 15:33

Who is Gigi Hadid's current partner? Full relationship history revealed
Who is Gigi Hadid's current partner? Full relationship history revealed. Picture: Instagram/PA

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik but what does her dating history look like? Who are her ex-boyfriends?

Model and mum-to-be Gigi Hadid has posted some gorgeous baby bump pictures as she approaches her due date.

Currently just weeks away from welcoming a little one with partner Zayn Malik, fans of the model are intrigued to find out a little more about Kendall Jenner’s friend’s past romance history.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

So who is Gigi Hadid’s partner? And who are her ex-boyfriends? Here’s a timeline of the 25 year old’s dating history:

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Who is Gigi Hadid’s current partner?

For those of you that don’t know, Gigi is in a solid relationship with One Direction and solo star Zayn Malik.

The cute couple have had their ups and downs but are now stronger than ever as they prepare to become parents. They began dating in 2015.

View this post on Instagram

My peace ❤️ @harleythepotcake

A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron

This is an unconfirmed romance and is rumoured to have happened following Zayn and Gigi’s split.

They were spotted out and about together in New York but neither of them confirmed or denied the romance.

Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid dated briefly for five months
Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid dated briefly for five months. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas

Before the Victoria’s Secret model met her 1D man, she briefly dated one of the Jonas brothers. Her and Joe dated for around five months.

Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton never confirmed their suspected romance
Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton never confirmed their suspected romance. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton

Another unconfirmed romance but the pair were spotted on numerous occasions, one with the F1 driver’s arms around her. She was also snapped with him at a gala in 2015.

They have both, however, remained quiet on any chance of a romance.

Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid were together for around two years before they split
Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid were together for around two years before they split. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson

One of Gigi’s longest relationships was when she dated Australian singer Cody Simpson, who recently broke up from Miley Cyrus.

They were on and off for about two years and in 2015, Cody did an interview revealing the split with his ex-girlfriend was completely amicable.

More News

See more More News

An unreleased One Direction song has appeared online

One Direction 'Leaked' Song ‘Half The World Away’ Sends Fans Into Meltdown

The Weeknd referenced his high-profile relationships in his music

The Weeknd Addresses Heartbreak Lyrics Following Splits From Exes Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid
Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

Noah Schnapp fiercely denies singing n-word in resurfaced video

'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word In Lengthy Instagram Statement

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in a stunning new shoot

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Displays Baby Bump In Angelic New Photo Shoot

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters