Who Is Gigi Hadid’s Partner? Model’s Boyfriends And Dating History Revealed

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik but what does her dating history look like? Who are her ex-boyfriends?

Model and mum-to-be Gigi Hadid has posted some gorgeous baby bump pictures as she approaches her due date.

Currently just weeks away from welcoming a little one with partner Zayn Malik, fans of the model are intrigued to find out a little more about Kendall Jenner’s friend’s past romance history.

So who is Gigi Hadid’s partner? And who are her ex-boyfriends? Here’s a timeline of the 25 year old’s dating history:

Who is Gigi Hadid’s current partner?

For those of you that don’t know, Gigi is in a solid relationship with One Direction and solo star Zayn Malik.

The cute couple have had their ups and downs but are now stronger than ever as they prepare to become parents. They began dating in 2015.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron

This is an unconfirmed romance and is rumoured to have happened following Zayn and Gigi’s split.

They were spotted out and about together in New York but neither of them confirmed or denied the romance.

Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid dated briefly for five months. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas

Before the Victoria’s Secret model met her 1D man, she briefly dated one of the Jonas brothers. Her and Joe dated for around five months.

Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton never confirmed their suspected romance. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton

Another unconfirmed romance but the pair were spotted on numerous occasions, one with the F1 driver’s arms around her. She was also snapped with him at a gala in 2015.

They have both, however, remained quiet on any chance of a romance.

Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid were together for around two years before they split. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson

One of Gigi’s longest relationships was when she dated Australian singer Cody Simpson, who recently broke up from Miley Cyrus.

They were on and off for about two years and in 2015, Cody did an interview revealing the split with his ex-girlfriend was completely amicable.