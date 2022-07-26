Inside The 'Where The Crawdads Sing' Soundtrack

The Where The Crawdads Sing score is hauntingly beautiful. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Here is everything you need to know about the 'Where The Crawdads Sing Original Motion Picture Soundtrack'...

Where The Crawdads Sing has lept from the page to the screen, and now you can even stream the film's stunning soundtrack!

Delia Owens' 2018 novel got the movie magic treatment, with the Daisy Edgar-Jones-led flick hitting theatres on July 22.

The murder-mystery film had been surrounded by a lot of buzz in the run-up to its release, which was only furthered when none other than Taylor Swift penned the original song 'Carolina' for the soundtrack!

So, here is everything you need to know about 'Where The Crawdads Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)', from the haunting score to Taylor's lyrical genius.

Where The Crawdads Sing hit theatres on July 22. Picture: IMDB

Where The Crawdads Sing was scored by Canadian composer Mychael Danna, who won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on the 2021 adventure film, Life of Pi.

The original motion picture soundtrack for WTCS is 22 songs long, with every track but 'Carolina' being composed by Mychael.

The album plays out in chronological order, with orchestral tracks acting as bookmarks following the story. Several songs are dedicated to the characters, with tracks number 4 and 5, 'They Call Me Kya' and 'The Marsh Girl', being used in scenes showing Catherine 'Kya' Clark, portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Track 15 is named after Chase Andrews, a mysterious character central to the plot, played by Harris Dickinson.

Where The Crawdads Sing is fronted by Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones. Picture: Alamy

Despite only writing one song for the movie, Taylor made an indelible mark on the production, with director Olivia Newman revealing that 'Carolina' helped shape the direction of the film.

In an interview with Newsweek, Newman revealed that Swift submitted the song before filming was even underway, she said: "We were working on a script, and we had not started production, so she wrote the song before we jumped into production.

“It’s hard to know exactly what song will be the perfect fit for it, but obviously, when I heard the song for the first time, I had an initial response to it, which was the same feeling when I finished the book," she continued.

Harris Dickinson portrays the role of Chase Andrews. Picture: Alamy

Where The Crawdads Sing was produced by Reese Witherspoon. Picture: Getty

Every other track for Where The Crawdads Sing was created in post-production, but the director made an exception for Swift's impeccable songwriting: “It was done in reverse order than it usually is but because her music was just so honest, it was just such a perfect fit.”

When talking about the movie adaption, Olivia Newman said that she “wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story,” – well the soundtrack has achieved just that!

Taylor Swift wrote 'Carolina' before the cast started filming. Picture: Getty

Where The Crawdads Sing full soundtrack

'Carolina' by Taylor Swift 'Out Yonger Where The Crawdads Sing' 'A Swamp Knows All About Death' 'They Called Me Kya' 'The Marsh Girl' 'Mussels For Jumpin' 'A Feather From Tate' 'Am I Your Girlfriend Now?' 'Snow Geese' 'Another Season Passed' 'You're Never Going To Come Back' 'The Fourth Of July' 'View From The Fire Tower' 'Clothes From Miss Mabel' 'Chase Andrews' 'Red Wool Fibres' 'I Just Wanna Talk' 'With Royalties To Follow' 'We The Jury' 'It Was Aways Tate' 'I Am Every Shell Washed Upon The Shore' 'Teach You To Read'

