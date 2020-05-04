Who Is Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Boyfriend? ‘Normal People’ Star Is Dating ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Tom Varey

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones dating? Picture: PA/Instagram

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones’ boyfriend?

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have captioned the nation’s hearts with their portrayal of Marianne and Connell in the TV adaption of ’Normal People’.

But who is Daisy dating in real life? Let’s take a look…

Who Plays Connell In Normal People? Actor Paul Mescal's First Major On-Screen Role

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones’ boyfriend?

Daisy Edgar-Jones is dating Tom Varey.

Who is Tom Varey?

Tom Varey is a UK actor.

What has Tom Varey acted in?

Tom has starred in several movies and TV shows including ‘The Village,’ ‘Ackley Brige,’ and ‘No Offence’.

He also had a small part in Game of Thrones! He portrayed Cley Cerwyn in the sixth season episode, titled ‘The Winds of Winter’.

What is Tom Varey’s age?

Tom is 29 years old.

How long have Tom Varey and Daisy Edgar-Jones been dating?

It’s unclear when they pair made things official but they apparently met on the film set of ‘Pond Life’ back in 2018.

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!