Who Plays Chase Andrews In Where The Crawdads Sing?

21 July 2022

Who is Chase from Where The Crawdads Sing?
Who is Chase from Where The Crawdads Sing? Picture: IMDB/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Everything you need to know about the actor behind Where The Crawdads Sings' Chase Andrews – from Harris Dickinson's age to his filmography...

Fans were elated when it was announced that Delia Owens' book Where The Crawdads Sing was getting the motion picture treatment – and the movie is just around the corner!

The feature film, which is based on the 2018 novel, arrives in theatres on July 20 and boasts an impressive cast – with Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones portraying the central character, Catherine 'Kya' Clark.

Without giving too much away, much of the plot hinges on Kya and her relationship with the character of Chase Andrews, portrayed by Harris Dickinson.

Where The Crawdads Sing is a murder mystery meets romance drama that follows Kya's journey as she becomes the prime suspect in a murder case...

So, who is Harris Dickinson? From his previous projects to his age, read on to find out all the information.

Everything you need to know about Where The Crawdads Sing's Harris Dickinson
Everything you need to know about Where The Crawdads Sing's Harris Dickinson. Picture: Alamy

What else has Harris Dickinson been in?

Harris Dickinson has been active in the world of television and film since 2013, but his career has been massively picking up in recent years!

You may recognise him from titles such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) starring alongside Angelina Jolie, and The King's Man (2021) where he acted opposite the likes of Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton – impressive!

Harris Dickinson portrays Chase Andrews in the upcoming adaptation of Delia Owens' book
Harris Dickinson portrays Chase Andrews in the upcoming adaptation of Delia Owens' book. Picture: Alamy

2022 is set to be a huge year for the actor, with both Where The Crawdads Sing, dark comedy Triangle of Sadness and mystery flick See How They Run hitting cinemas.

Harris got his start in TV, making appearances in Some Girls, Silent Witness, Clique and Trust.

Where The Crawdads Sing hit theatres on July 22
Where The Crawdads Sing hit theatres on July 22. Picture: Alamy
Harris Dickinson stars opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Where The Crawdads Sing
Harris Dickinson stars opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Where The Crawdads Sing. Picture: Alamy

How old is Harris Dickinson?

Harris Dickinson is 26 years old at the time of writing and the actor started in the world of showbiz at the tender age of 17!

The Where The Crawdads Sing star hails from East London and trained in theatre at RAW Academy in London.

