Taylor Swift And Where The Crawdads Sing: What You Need To Know About Her Involvement

Taylor Swift joined Where The Crawdads Sing to write a soundtrack. Picture: Sony Pictures/Alamy

Taylor Swift has joined Reese Witherspoon’s new movie 'Where The Crawdads Sing' starring Daisy Edgar-Jones - here’s what you need to know about the pop superstar’s involvement with the film.

Taylor Swift became hooked on Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens just like the rest of us - and she has now joined forces with the movie for her own unique involvement.

The film is set to be released on Friday, July 22 and will see Daisy Edgar-Jones star as ‘marsh girl’ Kya who lives in an isolated marsh in North Carolina.

Her life changes when she’s accused of murdering the town’s local celebrity Chase Andrews.

So, how is Taylor Swift involved in Where The Crawdads Sing?

Here’s the full lowdown…

Where The Crawdads Sing is dropping on July 22. Picture: Sony Pictures

What song did Taylor Swift write for Where The Crawdads Sing?

Taylor wrote the soundtrack for Where The Crawdads Sing, releasing a stunning original track called ‘Carolina’.

The lyrics fit perfectly with the unique story of Kya in the movie, and Taylor even asked her good friend and producer Aaron Dessner – who worked on ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ - to produce it.

Sharing her excitement about her involvement in the mystery flick, Taylor said at the time: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!”

Taylor Swift wrote the 'Carolina' soundtrack for Where The Crawdads Sing. Picture: Alamy

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kya in Where The Crawdads Sing. Picture: Alamy

Is Taylor Swift in Where The Crawdads Sing?

Taylor doesn’t appear in the movie as her only involvement is writing and singing the soundtrack ‘Carolina’.

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays main character Kya, while Taylor John Smith plays Tate Walker and Harris Dickinson plays Chase Andrews.

