Daisy Edgar-Jones: Who Are ‘Normal People’ Star’s Parents?

Daisy's parents both work in television. Picture: BBC/HULA

Who are Daisy Edgar-Jones’ parents?

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been praised for her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s hit novel, Normal People, but who are the young actor’s parents?

Let’s take a look…

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones’ mum?

Daisy’s mum is Wendy Edgar-Jones.

She is from Northern Island, so no wonder Daisy is so good at that accent!

Fans of the actor were shocked to learn she isn't actually Irish and in fact from London.

Daisy Edgar-Jones does about as good an Irish accent as I’ve ever heard an actor/tress do. Most people make an absolute balls of it and speak like high pitched Leprechaun’s from cartoons. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 29, 2020

It might seem a small thing, but Daisy Edgar-Jones does a VERY very good Irish countryside accent in #NormalPeople — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) April 27, 2020

One person wrote on Twitter: "I’m only halfway through, but really loved the first half. And Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Irish accent belongs in the Irish Accent Hall of Fame."

Another added: "Daisy Edgar-Jones does about as good an Irish accent as I’ve ever heard an actor/tress do. Most people make an absolute balls of it and speak like high pitched Leprechaun’s from cartoons."

Like her daughter, Wendy has a telly career and has worked as an editor on numerous dramas.

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones’ dad?

Daisy’s dad is Phillip Edgar-Jones.

He is the director of Sky Arts and was also one of the creators behind Big Brother.

