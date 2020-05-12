Inside The UK’s First TikTok House: Meet The Byte Squad

Six TikTok stars live together in London. Picture: Byte Squad/Instagram

UK TikTok stars have made their own version of LA’s Hype House, calling themselves Byte Squad.

Following the success of US TikTok stars’ Hype House, which has just seen Charli and Dixie D’Amelio leave, a number of the UK’s viral sensations started their own content-creating house.

Thought to be based in London, six TikTok stars moved in together before the lockdown to create videos to entertain the nation.

The influencers have called themselves the Byte Squad and living together are; Shauni, 19, SurfaceLdn, 22, Seb, 20, Monty, 17, KT Franklin, 19, and Lily Rose, 20.

Six UK TikTok stars have moved in together in London. Picture: Byte Squad/Instagram

The troupe moved in together before the coronavirus pandemic and have since been making their own TikTok videos as well as responding to viral challenges.

Byte Squad currently have over 384.5k followers on TikTok and on their Instagram they post group selfies, videos of what they’re getting up to, and interactions with fans.

On their YouTube channel, the pals gave their thousands of followers a tour of the house, revealing they use the living room as the setting for most of their videos as it has the best lighting.

Each of the stars have their own bedroom, except for Shauni and SurfaceLdn (real name Jake Sweet), who share a room because they’re dating.

TikTok stars Byte Squad moved in together in March. Picture: Byte squad/Instagram

Lily Rose and KT were previously dating, but addressed their breakup in another YouTube video, explaining they’ve remained good friends despite living together.

The TikTok house is not the first of its kind, with a number of TikTokers in LA moving in together to collectively create content.

By living with equally famous stars, each of the members is able to collaborate on one another’s TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram videos to promote each other’s platforms.

The Hype House in LA currently has 4.6 million followers and the members even have their own merchandise.

Currently, there are over a dozen members in the LA home, after Charli D’Amelio and sister Dixie left because it “started to become more of a business.”

