Who Is TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio's Sister Dixie D'Amelio? Age, Net Worth & Instagram Account

Dixie D'Amelio is a TikTok celebrity. Picture: Instagram

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is quick becoming one of the most well known teenagers in the world however her sister is also no stranger to internet fame too!

Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D'Amelio are two of the most followed people on everyone's favourite app TikTok with their catchy dance routines so we figured we'd fill you in on the older of the sisters, Dixie.

Dixie D'Amelio, along with her father, mother and sister are rapidly becoming household names with TikTok downloads currently booming in 2020.

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. Picture: Dixie D'Amelio/Instagram

How old is Dixie D'Amelio?

Dixie D'Amelio is actually the older of the two sisters and was born on 12th August 2001. Dixie is 18 years old whereas Charli is only 15 years years old and both were born in Norwalk, United States.

What is Dixie D'Amelio's net worth?

There are a lot of contradicting reports when it comes to Dixie's net worth. With huge engagement across all of her social channels as well as advertising deals and meet and greets, Dixie's estimated net worth is somewhere between $200k-$400k, however this is only set to rise as her popularity soars.

What is Dixie D'Amelio's Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts?

You can follow Dixie on most social media platforms:

Join Dixie's 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

Join Dixie's 500k followers on Twitter.

Join Dixie's 17 million followers on TikTok.

Who are Dixie D'Amelio's parents?

Dixie's D'Amelio's father’s name is Marc D’Amelio and her mother’s name is Heidi D’Amelio. The pair also feature heavily on TikTok with huge followings of their own.

The pair often star in the sister's posts and always seem incrediblt supportive of their children.

Dixie's parents are also famous on TikTok. Picture: Dixie D'Amelio Instagram

