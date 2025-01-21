XO, Kitty boss says season 3 will continue to explore Kitty's bisexuality

XO, Kitty boss promises season 3 will continue to explore Kitty's bisexuality. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Is Kitty bisexual in XO, Kitty? Kitty's sexuality will continue to play an important role in her story going forward.

XO, Kitty showrunner Jessica O'Toole has confirmed that XO, Kitty season 3 will continue to explore Kitty's sexuality.

Ever since XO, Kitty debuted on Netflix in 2023, fans have praised the show for how it approaches Kitty's sexuality. In season 1, Kitty discovers that she's attracted to both boys and girls and comes out to her dad. Meanwhile, season 2 sees Kitty find herself in the middle of a dramatic love triangle (well, square) with Praveena, Yuri and Min Ho.

At the end of XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty realises who she is in love with. Now, fans are wondering how Kitty's bisexual identity will factor into future seasons and Jessica O'Toole has opened up about what's next for our chaos queen.

In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty dates Praveena after accepting that Yuri is back with her ex Juliana. However, Kitty cannot hide the fact that she still loves Yuri and they kiss. Praveena and Juliana later find out and both Kitty and Yuri end up single. Instead of dating each others, Yuri decides to work on herself and Kitty realises she's in love with Min Ho.

The season ends with Kitty going to confess her feelings to Min Ho. She chickens out when Min Ho reveals that he'll be spending the summer with his brother on tour but the pair share an emotional hug. Just before the credits roll, Kitty asks Min Ho if she can join him on tour. We don't see his answer but all signs point to them dating.

As a result, fans are now worried that Kitty's bisexuality won't feature in XO, Kitty season 3 but showrunner Jessica O'Toole has assured fans that it will continue to play a huge role in the show going forward.

Who does Yuri end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? Picture: Netflix

Speaking to TVLine, Jessica said that Kitty's bisexuality is "very important" even if she ends up in a relationship with Min Ho. She explained: "That is one of the things that makes the show feel the most authentic - that we have these kids, and so many of them are in the queer community, and they’re exploring that."

Jessica added: "I have two sons, and one of them is 17, and I know the way these kids are, and this is how they are: They’re fluid, they’re exploring. They think of it in a completely different way than it used to be. I feel like whatever happens with Kitty in the future, that is an essential part of her."

As for if Kitty and Yuri still have a chance, Jessica said: "I don’t think that those things are ever over. At a certain point, the characters take you on their own journey...my mindset is never say never."

