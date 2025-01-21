XO, Kitty boss teases what will happen to Kitty and Min Ho in season 3

XO, Kitty boss teases what will happen to Kitty and Min Ho in season 3. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will Kitty and Min Ho date in XO, Kitty season 3? Here's what showrunner Jessica O’Toole has said.

XO, Kitty showrunner Jessica O’Toole has opened up about what's next for Kitty and Min Ho after the season 2 finale.

XO, Kitty season 2 is arguably the most dramatic season of a Jenny Han show yet. Not only does Kitty find herself in the midst of another love triangle (this time with Praveena and Yuri) but she also has a new roommate named Stella who isn't who she says she is. Oh and on top of that, she still appears to have unresolved feelings with Min Ho.

In fact, the season ends on a major cliffhanger and fans are now wondering if Kitty and Min Ho will date in season 3.

WARNING: XO, Kitty season 2 spoilers below

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Does Kitty end up with Min Ho in XO, Kitty season 2?

At the end of XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty helps expose Stella's real identity and Min Ho breaks up with Stella. Meanwhile, it becomes clear that Kitty and Min Ho still have a lot of chemistry and Kitty realises that she's in love with Min Ho. In the finale scene, Kitty tries to tell Min Ho how she feels but he reveals that he's going on tour with his brother.

The season finishes with Kitty and Min Ho sharing a very romantic hug. Kitty then asks Min Ho if she can join him on tour. Min Ho smiles but we never see what he says. In other words, it's still unclear if Kitty and Min Ho begin dating each other and fans are desperate to know if the will-they-won't-they couple are finally a thing.

When asked if Min Ho knows that Kitty is in love with him now, showrunner Jessica O'Toole said it's not so clearcut. She told TVLine: "That’s something that we might have to wait and see, if we’re lucky enough to get a Season 3."

She added: "The old Min Ho would’ve been like, 'Oh, so she’s obviously into me.' But I think now that he’s kind of vulnerable a little bit, and gone through something pretty tough with Stella, can he trust his instincts anymore?

"That’s kind of what I love about that moment is we know they’re going to go off on some kind of an adventure together, but it’s a little bit open to what’s next. You just know it’s going to be something delicious."

As for what the tour means for Kitty and Min Ho's relationship going forward, Jessica teased: "It means we’re going to see things from them that we haven’t seen before. It means all kinds of exciting possibilities. But it’s XO, Kitty. It’s K-drama-inspired. There’s always twists and turns."

She continued: "There's genuine reasons that anything that happens will be complicated. But it’s going to be fun and exciting, whatever it is."

So, if Kitty and Min Ho do start dating, their relationship is far from set in stone just yet!

